SPORTS DIGEST: 5 from Region named ICGSA All-State
SPORTS DIGEST: 5 from Region named ICGSA All-State

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point

Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, added another All-State honor to her collection.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 from Region named All-State: Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard continue to reap the rewards of a championship-winning season. The duo was named first-team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association on Thursday. They were joined on the first team by Fort Wayne recruit Ryin Ott, of LaPorte. Munster's Aleena Mongerie was a second-team selection. Merrillville's Torri Miller was a third-team selection.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Krikke adds to All-MVC honors: Valparaiso's Ben Krikke added another All-Missouri Valley Conference honor on Thursday, when he was named to the scholar-athlete first team. Recognized for his play on the court and studies in the classroom, Krikke adds to being selected third-team all-conference and to the most-improved team. Krikke, a native of Canada, had a 3.76 grade point average studying business.

Valley names Drake DeVries Coach of the Year: For the second time in three years, Drake coach Darien DeVries has been named MVC Coach of the Year. DeVries guided the Bulldogs to a 24-win regular season and the program's first Associated Press ranking since 2008. This is the third straight year Drake has won 20-plus games, going 68-27 in Devries' tenure. He is seventh in program history on the all-time wins list.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Valpo joins MAC: Valparaiso will join the Mid-American Conference as an affiliate member. The six-team league for men's swimming and diving is made up of full MAC members Ball State and Miami (Ohio), and four affiliate members which are also full members of the Missouri Valley Conference: Evansville, Southern Illinois Illinois State and Valparaiso, which officially joins in 2021-22.

