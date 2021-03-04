SPORTS DIGEST: 5 from Region named ICGSA All-State

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 from Region named All-State: Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard continue to reap the rewards of a championship-winning season. The duo was named first-team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association on Thursday. They were joined on the first team by Fort Wayne recruit Ryin Ott, of LaPorte. Munster's Aleena Mongerie was a second-team selection. Merrillville's Torri Miller was a third-team selection.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Krikke adds to All-MVC honors: Valparaiso's Ben Krikke added another All-Missouri Valley Conference honor on Thursday, when he was named to the scholar-athlete first team. Recognized for his play on the court and studies in the classroom, Krikke adds to being selected third-team all-conference and to the most-improved team. Krikke, a native of Canada, had a 3.76 grade point average studying business.