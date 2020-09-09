 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: ACC coaches pitch all D-I teams in NCAA Tournament
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: ACC coaches pitch all D-I teams in NCAA Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
ACC Coaches NCAA Tournament Basketball

In this March 7, 2020 photo, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C. Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are pushing the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I. “This is not a regular season,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.

 Gerry Broome, File, Associated Press

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ACC coaches pitch all D-I teams making NCAA Tournament: Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are pushing the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I. Numerous league schools and coaches released statements Wednesday after the coaches held their weekly call to discuss the proposal, which was first reported by Stadium. There are 357 Division I programs in the country, with NCAA spokeswoman Meghan Durham saying 346 of those are eligible to play in next year's tournament. Virginia coach Tony Bennett said the ACC coaches are “united in strongly pursuing this” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that led to the cancellation of last year’s NCAA Tournament days before the field of 68 was set to be revealed. Multiple coaches said creating an everybody-gets-in format would be an incentive for schools as they create the safest conditions possible for returning to play. “This is not a regular season,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “It is clearly an irregular season that will require something different. Our sport needs to be agile and creative. Most importantly, an all-inclusive postseason tournament will allow a unique and unprecedented opportunity for every team and every student-athlete to compete for a national championship."

AUTO RACING

Johnson teams with Ganassi: Jimmie Johnson will transition from NASCAR to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing in a partnership that could pair two of the most dominant drivers of this generation on one team. The seven-time NASCAR champion will work with the Ganassi organization to finalize sponsorship on a two-year program for Johnson to run the road and street course races on IndyCar's schedule. If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. The partnership announced Wednesday would also leave room for Johnson to compete in select NASCAR events because Ganassi fields only two cars in the Cup Series. Johnson has spent his entire 20-year Cup career driving for Hendrick Motorsports, which is currently at the four-car maximum and would not have room for Johnson after he retires from full-time NASCAR competition in November. Johnson, who turns 45 next week, tested an Indy car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Ganassi in July.

CYCLING

Ewan wins Tour's Stage 11: Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory at this year's Tour de France in a chaotic dash to the finish Wednesday that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival. Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert. The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan. The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th place. Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third. In the race for the overall win, Primoz Roglic stayed safe on the rolling ride to Poitiers to keep the race leader's yellow jersey. The 104-mile stage started on France’s Atlantic coast.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hernandez leading River Forest resurgence
Sports

Hernandez leading River Forest resurgence

  • Updated

“I like the word ‘Relentless’ and what that represents and ‘Want To’ means something special to me,” Hernandez said. “I want to be here. I don’t have to be, but I want to be part of this.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts