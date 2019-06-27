Boys basketball
Acclaimed coach Gene Pingatore dies at 83: Gene Pingatore, the winningest boys' basketball coach in Illinois history who gained national attention when he appeared in the 1994 documentary "Hoop Dreams," has died. He was 83.
Ronald Hoover, principal at St. Joseph High School in Westchester, says Pingatore died Wednesday at home.
At the time of his death, he was preparing for his 51st season coaching at the suburban Chicago school.
Pingatore's teams won two state championships, advanced to the state finals six times and won 13 sectional titles. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, in 2017 he became the 15th boys' basketball coach in the country to reach 1,000 wins.
Pingatore coached three McDonald's All-Americans: Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, Daryl Thomas and Deryl Cunningham.
Pro golf
Nate Lashley shoots 63 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead: Nate Lashley birdied the final three holes and five of the last six for a 9-under 63 and the first-round lead Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the PGA Tour's first event in Detroit.
The 36-year-old Lashley had the lowest score in his PGA Tour career, a day after getting a spot at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate. Ranked 353rd in the world and No. 132 in the FedEx Cup standings, Lashley's only top-10 finish in his two-year PGA Tour career is a tie for eighth in the Puerto Rico Open in February.
Lashley made the most of the opportunity with a bogey-free round, taking advantage of scoring opportunities during a day with little wind on a short course with receptive greens. He opened with a birdie and had three more on the front nine before the closing spree.
Lashley, who is from Nebraska, had a knee injury last year that stunted his rookie season on the PGA Tour after 17 events. There's no chance he can afford to be comfortable with the early lead.
Pro football
Bills' Lawson to pay for 11-year-old shooting victim's funeral: Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson says he will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl who died after someone fired more than 35 shots at her home.
News outlets report a family member announced Lawson's contribution Wednesday evening at a vigil for Ja'Naiya Scott. Someone fired shots at the house in Anderson on Sunday morning. Ja'Naiya's 18-year-old sister and her 11-year-old cousin were also wounded.
Lawson grew up in South Carolina and played football at Clemson University before being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He says he read reports about the shooting and felt compelled to contact the family. Lawson says he has a sister around the same age as Ja'Naiya.
No suspects have been named in the case.