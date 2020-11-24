SPORTS DIGEST: Alabama tops playoff rankings

College football

Alabama sits atop playoff rankings: Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. Texas A&M was fifth and Florida was sixth, giving the Southeastern Conference three of the top six teams along with Alabama. Unbeaten Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference at seventh has the best ranking for a non-Power 5 team in the seven-year history of the selection committee’s top 25. No. 8 Northwestern, Georgia and Miami round out the top 10. Another unbeaten team from outside the Power 5 was not so highly regarded by the committee. BYU was slotted 14th, behind No. 11 Oklahoma (6-2) and No. 13 Iowa State (6-2) among others. The highest ranked Pac-12 team was Oregon at 15th and Southern California was 18th. The rankings schedule, much the like this college football season in a pandemic, has been delayed and truncated this year. This is the first of four rankings leading up to the only ones that really count, scheduled to be released Dec. 20.