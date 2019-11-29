Local basketball
Alumni all-star charity game Saturday: An Alumni All-Star Turkey Tournament charity game will take place Saturday between Gary schools and EC Central and Hammond High former players. For details, call (219) 455-8230.
Prep softball
Morgan Township state title team to be recognized: Members of Morgan Township's 1999 Class A state championship softball team will be recognized during Saturday's junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against Knox. Coach Dana Griffin, former principal Curt Casbon and players are scheduled to be a part of the 20th anniversary celebration.
Women's volleyball
VU's Cookerly, McCarthy earn MVC honors: Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Libero of the Year and she also joined teammate Peyton McCarthy on the league's first team. Cookerly ranks 12th among active NCAA Division I players with 2,041 career digs and is the only junior in the Top 25. The junior owns 616 total digs this year and ranks 20th nationally with 5.22 digs per set. During MVC action, she averaged 5.58 digs per set, helping Valpo limit opponents to a .181 hitting percentage in league play. She is only the third player in MVC history with 600+ digs in each of her first three seasons. Cookerly is the first Valpo player to win Libero of the Year honors. McCarthy enters the MVC Tournament averaging a team-high 2.92 kills/set on .275 hitting, the latter mark good for fourth in the conference. McCarthy has been in double figures in kills 20 times this year, while defensively, she has registered at least five blocks on nine occasions - eight of which have come in MVC play. McCarthy leads Valpo in both total kills (345) and blocks (103), and is on pace to be the first player to lead the Crusaders in both categories since 2012.
VU falls in MVC semifinals: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 32 assists Friday, but Valparaiso lost 25-9, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17 to Northern Iowa in the semifinals of the MVC tournament. Haley Hart had 11 kills, while Cookerly had 18 digs for the Crusaders (14-19). Earlier, the Crusaders advanced to the semis with a 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-11 quarterfinal win Thursday over Bradley. Jillian Grant had 13 kills and 18 digs. Maddie Boyer had 12 kills. McCarthy had 11 kills. Anderson had 49 assists and nine digs. Cookerly had 33 digs.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks drop home game to Avs: Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and Colorado beat the Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday. Patrick Kane and Zack Smith connected for the Blackhawks, who have lost four of five (1-3-1). Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith left with a groin injury midway through the second period after logging 9:30 of ice time. Kane extended his points streak to 14 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists during the run. Dylan Strome missed his second game under the concussion protocol.