Local basketball
Alumni all-star charity game Saturday: An Alumni All-Star Turkey Tournament charity game will take place Saturday between Gary schools and EC Central and Hammond High former players. For details, call (219) 455-8230.
Prep softball
Morgan Township state title team to be recognized: Members of Morgan Township's 1999 Class A state championship softball team will be recognized during Saturday's junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against Knox. Coach Dana Griffin, former principal Curt Casbon and players are scheduled to be a part of the 20th anniversary celebration.Women's volleyball
VU's Cookerly, McCarthy earn MVC honors: Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Libero of the Year and she also joined teammate Peyton McCarthy on the league's first team. Cookerly ranks 12th among active NCAA Division I players with 2,041 career digs and is the only junior in the Top 25. The junior owns 616 total digs this year and ranks 20th nationally with 5.22 digs per set. During MVC action, she averaged 5.58 digs per set, helping Valpo limit opponents to a .181 hitting percentage in league play. She is only the third player in MVC history with 600+ digs in each of her first three seasons. Cookerly is the first Valpo player to win Libero of the Year honors. McCarthy enters the MVC Tournament averaging a team-high 2.92 kills/set on .275 hitting, the latter mark good for fourth in the conference. McCarthy has been in double figures in kills 20 times this year, while defensively, she has registered at least five blocks on nine occasions - eight of which have come in MVC play. McCarthy leads Valpo in both total kills (345) and blocks (103), and is on pace to be the first player to lead the Crusaders in both categories since 2012.
Women's basketball
Valparaiso picks up road win: Carie Weinman had a game-high 20 points Wednesday to lead Valparaiso to a 61-54 road win against Toledo. VU (3-3) used a 16-6 third quarter to take control. Grace White came off the bench to score nine points.
Pro basketball
Bulls fall to the Warriors: Eric Paschall scored 25 points and the Warriors emphatically closed out a tight game after their failure two days earlier, holding off the Bulls 104-90 on Wednesday night for just their second win at new Chase Center. Zach LaVine had 36 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Bulls, who now will try to avenge a 117-94 home loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday night when they travel to Portland to play Friday. The Bulls shot 16 for 44 in the first half to trail 53-48 at the break. Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison, sidelined for two games last week with soreness in his shins, was in the starting lineup but played only two minutes, not a great sign one game after he came back to score six points and grab three rebounds in seven minutes late in the loss to Portland.