SPORTS DIGEST: American Association partners with MLB

Pro baseball
American Association partners with MLB: The American Association announced it will join two other independent leagues, the Frontier and Atlantic, as a partner league of Major League Baseball. The move comes as the number of affiliated minor league teams is expected to decrease significantly. "We look forward to collaborating with Major League Baseball to grow the game of baseball throughout Gary and Northwest Indiana, as well as the entire American Association footprint," Gary SouthShore RailCats Owner and CEO Patrick Salvi said in a news release.
Prep football
TF South's Cox commits: TF South senior Chris Cox announced on Twitter he plans to continue his career at NCAA Division II Upper Iowa. Cox is a 6-foot-4, 204-pound defensive end.
College football
Purdue's Moore returns to the roster: Purdue All-America wide receiver Rondale Moore is opting back in to the 2020 football season. Moore announced in early August that he was opting out and would concentrate on preparing for the NFL draft. His decision came before the Big Ten postponed its fall football season, but there was speculation at that time the conference could be heading into that direction because of concerns about playing through the pandemic. The Big Ten announced last week that it would stage a fall football season, starting the weekend of Oct. 24. The Big Ten has pledged to daily COVID-19 testing for its athletes. Moore, a possible first-round draft pick who missed much of last season due to a knee injury, decided to rejoin the Boilermakers for his junior year. As a freshman, Moore had 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran for 213 yards and two scores. Last year he was limited to just four games.
Pro golf
McCumber part of 4-way share of lead in Dominican Republic: Tyler McCumber was the only player to reach 8-under par Thursday in the Caribbean breeze until he dropped a shot on his 17th hole and fell into a four-way for the lead in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. Sepp Straka was the only one at 7-under 65 who kept a clean card. He was joined by Hudson Swafford, who made two tough par saves late in his round, and Scott Harrington, who made bogey on the second-easiest hole on the Corales course at Puntacana Resort and Club. They were one shot clear of Xinjun Zhang and Joseph Bramlett, while former Southern California star Justin Suh got his season off to a happy start and was among those at 67. McCumber, the son of 10-time PGA Tour winner Mark McCumber, also made eagle on No. 4 and his birdie on the par-5 seventh took him to 8 under. But his approach on the next hole went long, along the rocks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!