SPORTS DIGEST: Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur named top 100 by MaxPreps
SPORTS DIGEST: Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur named top 100 by MaxPreps

  • Updated
Dave Pishkur

Andrean coach Dave Pishkur was named one of the top 100 coaches in the country by MaxPreps.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

PREP SPORTS

Andrean's Pishkur makes top 100: Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur is among the best in the country across all sports. MaxPreps named Pishkur one of the top 100 coaches in high school sports based on success and longevity. Pishkur is Indiana's all-times wins leader with 1,014, and his teams have won seven straight championships, including going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Volleyball players can wear religious headwear: High school volleyball players will be allowed to wear religious headwear during games without the approval of a state governing body beginning next season, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced Thursday. It was part of a rules package approved by the board of directors of the national governing body, which is headquartered in Indianapolis. The new rule requires religious headwear to be made of non-abrasive or soft material that fits securely and states “head coverings worn for religious reasons are not considered hair devices” Players who wear headgear for medical reasons still must receive state approval. The move comes after Valor College Prep, a charter school in Nashville, Tennessee, asked state and NFHS officials to reconsider the rule after one of its players was held out of a match because she was wearing a hijab.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo sets 3-point record in win over Bradley: Valparaiso connected on 17 3-pointers, setting a program record in an 81-76 win over Bradley on Thursday. The Crusaders (7-8, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference) received a game-high 17 points from Shay Frederick, who hit on five 3s. Carie Weinman hit three 3s. Grace White, Caitlin Morrison, Cara VanKempen and Lauren Gunn each made two 3s. Maya Dunson also hit a 3 while the team converted 43.6% of such attempts. Lasha Petree scored a game-high 27 points for Bradley (10-7, 6-4) while shooting 11 for 28. Gabi Haack scored 16 points.

PRO BASEBALL

White Sox add Lucroy: The White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy, giving them another option behind Yasmani Grandal. A person familiar with the situation confirmed Chicago's deal Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical. The 34-year-old Lucroy appeared in one game with Boston last season, serving as an eighth-inning defensive replacement on opening day of the pandemic-shortened season. In 2019, he batted .232 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 101 games with the Angels and Cubs. Grandal and James McCann were the primary catchers for the White Sox last year, forming one of the best duos in the majors. But McCann became a free agent and agreed to a $40.6 million, four-year deal with the New York Mets. Zack Collins, a first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, also should be in the mix for the backup job behind Grandal. The White Sox also have Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala on their 40-man roster.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Baylor pauses program again: No. 2 Baylor has had its season interrupted again because of COVID-19 protocols, with the Big 12 Conference postponing the Bears' next two scheduled games. The Big 12 announced the postponements on Thursday. The Bears, who at 17-0 have matched the best start in school history, were supposed to host TCU on Saturday and play at No. 9 Oklahoma next Wednesday. Neither the conference or Baylor provided specifics, saying only that the postponements were in accordance with the league’s interruption guidelines for men's basketball. That would indicate that the Bears wouldn't have the required six scholarship players for the games, either because of positive tests or contact tracing.

