SPORTS DIGEST: Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur named top 100 by MaxPreps

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo sets 3-point record in win over Bradley: Valparaiso connected on 17 3-pointers, setting a program record in an 81-76 win over Bradley on Thursday. The Crusaders (7-8, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference) received a game-high 17 points from Shay Frederick, who hit on five 3s. Carie Weinman hit three 3s. Grace White, Caitlin Morrison, Cara VanKempen and Lauren Gunn each made two 3s. Maya Dunson also hit a 3 while the team converted 43.6% of such attempts. Lasha Petree scored a game-high 27 points for Bradley (10-7, 6-4) while shooting 11 for 28. Gabi Haack scored 16 points.

PRO BASEBALL

White Sox add Lucroy: The White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy, giving them another option behind Yasmani Grandal. A person familiar with the situation confirmed Chicago's deal Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical. The 34-year-old Lucroy appeared in one game with Boston last season, serving as an eighth-inning defensive replacement on opening day of the pandemic-shortened season. In 2019, he batted .232 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 101 games with the Angels and Cubs. Grandal and James McCann were the primary catchers for the White Sox last year, forming one of the best duos in the majors. But McCann became a free agent and agreed to a $40.6 million, four-year deal with the New York Mets. Zack Collins, a first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, also should be in the mix for the backup job behind Grandal. The White Sox also have Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala on their 40-man roster.