PREP BASEBALL
Defending Class 3A champion Andrean will move to 4A starting next season: The IHSAA announced baseball and softball sectional pairings for 2020 and 2021 on Tuesday. Andrean joins Sectional 2 with Crown Point, Chesterton, Hobart, Lowell, Portage and Valparaiso. The 59ers won back-to-back state titles after moving down to 3A prior to the 2018 season. In softball, Highland moved from Class 3A to 4A after its sectional runner-up season this spring. Pioneer, which defeated Morgan Township in this season's Class A regional semifinals, moved up to Class 2A.
PRO BASEBALL
Cubs first baseman Rizzo out again: Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was not listed in the Cubs' lineup Tuesday against the New York Mets due to tightness in his back. Ian Happ started again in place of Rizzo in the opener of a crucial three-game series. Rizzo left in the fifth inning in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals and sat out during Sunday's game. Rizzo has a history of back trouble that caused him to miss time in May.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
IUPUI coach resigns after drunken driving arrest: IUPUI's men's basketball head coach Jason Gardner resigned from the program Tuesday after his arrest on drunken driving charges in suburban Hamilton County. Gardner was entering his sixth season as IUPUI's coach and has a 64-93 career record. He won Indiana's Mr. Basketball Award in 1999 out of Indianapolis North Central and played collegiately at Arizona.
PRO GOLF
Woods has surgery on knee: Tiger Woods took to Twitter on Tuesday and said he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage. According to a statement released by Woods on social media, Dr. Vern Cooley said he looked at the rest of Woods' knee and found no additional problems. Woods is expected to recover soon and will travel to Japan in October for a planned Skins Game exhibition and the ZoZo Championship on Oct. 24-27.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Michigan State 'immune from liability' in Nassar claims: Michigan State University defended itself in a court filing Monday, asking a judge to dismiss a second wave of lawsuits related to former sports doctor Larry Nassar. MSU claims it is immune from liability for Nassar's sexual assault crimes. Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes, mostly female gymnasts such as U.S. Olympian Aly Raisman, at MSU and a Lansing-area gymnastics club.