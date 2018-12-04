Local
Annual Mustang Toy Roundup runs through Dec. 12: The Mustang Toy Roundup will run through Dec. 12.
For over 35 consecutive years, the players of the Munster football teams and Munster High School clubs and groups have decided to help as many children as possible during the holiday season.
We are asking that interested parties send a new unwrapped toy valued at $10.00 or more. Those of you that would rather have a player or student shop for you may send a check made out to Mustang Football —Toys and send it to: Jason Grunewald or Leroy Marsh at Munster High School, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster, Indiana, 46321.
Toys can also be given to a Munster football player or coach or dropped off at the Munster High School Athletic Office between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All toys must be collected no later than Dec. 12 so that we may distribute the toys to the children.
Men's basketball
SSC rises to No. 1 in NJCAA Division II poll: South Suburban College moved up to No. 1 in the most recent NJCAA Division II poll.
The Bulldogs (11-0) were at No. 2 in the last poll.
College football
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to retire after Rose Bowl: Ohio State coach Urban Meyer abruptly announced his retirement Tuesday, citing health concerns and a difficult year that included a three-game suspension over his handling of domestic violence allegations against a now-fired assistant coach. He will step down after the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
Meyer is leaving at the top of his profession after three national championships in a career spanning three decades, the last seven years at Ohio State, where he has an 82-9 record. The 54-year-old Meyer has an arachnoid cyst in his brain that causes severe headaches, and he had shown obvious effects of being in pain on the sideline this season.
Meyer said leaving would have been more difficult if the program wasn't healthy. The Buckeyes are 12-1 after winning the Big Ten championship and Meyer said he felt good about his replacement: Assistant coach Ryan Day will take over as the 25th coach of the storied program where Meyer won a national title in 2014 after two at Florida (2006, 2008).
It was Day who led the Buckeyes when Meyer was suspended before the season opener over his role in the handling of assistant coach Zach Smith, who was accused by his ex-wife of domestic abuse.
Pro basketball
Man says he will prove he didn't kill Michael Jordan's dad: For more than 25 years, the man identified as the triggerman in the death of Michael Jordan's father has repeatedly declared his innocence in the murder.
Now Daniel Green going before a judge to lay out evidence he says proves that although he helped dispose of the body, he didn't kill James Jordan in the early-morning darkness one July day in 1993.
On Wednesday, Green goes to court, where defense attorney Chris Mumma and prosecutors from the state attorney's general office will argue whether he deserves an evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial.