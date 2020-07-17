You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS DIGEST: Bea Gorton, Indiana's first women's basketball coach, died at 73
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Bea Gorton, Indiana's first women's basketball coach, died at 73

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

First IU coach Gorton died: Bea Gorton, the first women's basketball coach at Indiana, has died. She was 73. The Hultgren Funeral Home said Gorton died at her home in Carol Stream, Illinois, on Tuesday. Gorton spent four seasons in charge of the Hoosiers, from 1972-76, and went 79-28. She still holds the school record for top winning percentage (.738) as well as the distinction of having coached the only All-American in program history, Debbie Oing. During Gorton's tenure, the Hoosiers reached the AIAW Final Four in 1973 and the tournament's Elite Eight in 1972 and 1974. From 1975-1980, Gorton served as an adviser to the AIAW, which oversaw national championships in women's sports until the NCAA took over in 1982. She also was a member of the Kodak Coaches All-American selection committee in 1975-76.

AUTO RACING

Details released in Earnhardt Jr. plane crash: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a pilot struggled to open a crashed airplane's wing emergency exit as the aircraft began to burn and fill with smoke before the race car driver and his family managed to escape from the main door, according to new details about the 2019 accident released by the National Transportation Safety Board. Documents released Thursday by the NTSB provide pilot, passenger and witness statements about the Aug. 15, 2019 plane crash at an airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots and the family dog when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed. The NTSB said three passengers suffered minor injuries. Earnhardt retired from full-time racing following the 2017 season and is now working as a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, though he has raced since the plane crash.

AROUND THE HORN

Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder said Friday he's committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment, while the league will wait for a law firm's review before taking action. The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder said the behavior described in the story “has no place in our franchise or society." ... Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19, but remains cautiously optimistic the veteran point guard will be ready for the start of the season’s resumption. ... The Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League reportedly will change their name. The team would not confirm the two reports. TSN and Postmedia said Friday the team will make a switch following a decision to do the same by Washington’s NFL team.

