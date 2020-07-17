SPORTS DIGEST: Bea Gorton, Indiana's first women's basketball coach, died at 73

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

First IU coach Gorton died: Bea Gorton, the first women's basketball coach at Indiana, has died. She was 73. The Hultgren Funeral Home said Gorton died at her home in Carol Stream, Illinois, on Tuesday. Gorton spent four seasons in charge of the Hoosiers, from 1972-76, and went 79-28. She still holds the school record for top winning percentage (.738) as well as the distinction of having coached the only All-American in program history, Debbie Oing. During Gorton's tenure, the Hoosiers reached the AIAW Final Four in 1973 and the tournament's Elite Eight in 1972 and 1974. From 1975-1980, Gorton served as an adviser to the AIAW, which oversaw national championships in women's sports until the NCAA took over in 1982. She also was a member of the Kodak Coaches All-American selection committee in 1975-76.