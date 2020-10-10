SPORTS DIGEST: Bears lineman test positive for COVID-19

Pro football

Bears' Traore tests positive: The Bears moved offensive lineman Badara Traore from their practice squad to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Because he is a practice squad player, Traore would not have been allowed on the sideline for Chicago’s win over Tampa Bay at Soldier Field on Thursday night. The Bears have the weekend off and are not scheduled to practice until Monday. Players on the COVID-19 list have tested positive for the coronavirus or are quarantining because they were in close contact with an infected person. Teams are forbidden by an agreement between the league and union to say if a player has the virus.

Pro hockey

Saad traded to Avalanche: The Avalanche acquired rugged winger Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Blackhawks. Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season. Zadorov was a restricted free agent, but Chicago said he signed his qualifying offer of $3.2 million prior to the deal. Lindholm’s two-way contract has a salary-cap hit of $742,500, and it runs through the 2020-21 season. Saad had 21 goals and 12 assists in 58 games last season in the third year of his second stint with Chicago. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2011 draft and helped the team win two Stanley Cup titles before he was traded to Columbus in June 2015. The 27-year-old Saad has 169 goals and 178 assists in 588 games with the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets. He also has made 81 career postseason appearances, collecting 18 goals and 24 assists. The acquisition of Zadorov adds a big, physical presence to Chicago's blue line after veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook missed much of last season with injuries. The 6-foot-6 Zadorov, who turned 25 in April, had four goals and nine assists in 64 games last season. Zadorov, a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, has 22 goals and 53 assists in 356 games with the Sabres and Avalanche.