Pro football
Bears make Jackson NFL's highest-paid safety: The Bears made Eddie Jackson the NFL's highest-paid safety on Friday, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension, his agency announced. The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games played and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.
Men's basketball
SSC wins top 20 battle: Malcom Bell scored 24 points Friday, as ninth-ranked South Suburban College defeated No. 21 Carl Sandburg 78-55. Tariq Deere (TF South) added 16 points for the Bulldogs (13-3). Josh Falls had 16 points.
Women's basketball
VU loses MVC opener: Addison Stoller scored 13 points Friday, but Valparaiso lost its Missouri Valley Conference opener, 67-51 to Southern Illinois. Grace White added 10 points.
College football
Rourke leads Ohio to Potato Bowl win: Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke is projected to be the top quarterback taken in the Canadian Football League draft this spring. He’s pretty good at the American collegiate version, too. Rourke, from Oakville, Ontario, accounted for 231 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Ohio (7-6) rebounded from a 1-3 start for its fifth straight winning season under coach Frank Solich. The 75-year-old former Nebraska coach received a two-year contract extension this week. Nevada (7-6), which dismissed defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and two other defensive position coaches at the end of the regular season, didn’t find much of an answer for Ohio’s high-powered offense until the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack also were missing three key defensive starters, suspended for their participation in a fight in a loss to rival UNLV in the regular-season finale. Rourke, who finished with 144 yards passing and 87 yards rushing along with one touchdown, garnered MVP honors, but was uninterested in talking about it. When asked about his award, he quickly pivoted to talk about the defense and their stand at the end of the game. Later, Rourke apologized for never winning a MAC championship during his three years at the school. “I love coaching him,” Solich said. “We’ve been blessed to have him and I appreciate everything he’s done for this program. He really thinks beyond himself.”