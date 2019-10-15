Pro football
Bears put Hicks on injured reserve: The Bears have put Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on injured reserve, the latest blow on the injury front for a team trying to keep up in the NFC North. Hicks suffered an elbow injury Oct. 6 against the Oakland Raiders. Coach Matt Nagy had suggested Hicks might return this season and putting him on IR allows the Bears to bring him back in eight weeks. Replacing Hicks could be easier this week because the Bears (3-2) hope to have starting defensive end Bilal Nichols back in the lineup for Sunday's home game against the red-hot Saints (5-1). Nichols has been out since suffering a broken hand in Week 2. Nichols will wear a cast to play, like outside linebacker Leonard Floyd did last year. Earlier this week, the Bears put Pro Bowl right guard Kyle Long on season-ending injured reserve because of a hip injury. On Tuesday, the Bears signed offensive lineman Alex Bars from the practice squad to the active roster.
Pro golf
Inkster storms into the Senior LPGA lead: It was a fight for the top spot during the second round of the Senior LPGA Championship. When the dust cleared, 31-time LPGA Tour winner and seven-time major champion Juli Inkster came out in solo first with a day-low 69 to put her at 3-under. Inkster, who debuted in the senior major last year and finished tied for 12th at 6-over, said she was happy with the way she grinded on the Pete Dye Course. “I actually drove the ball really well today, so I got a lot of wedges in. I kind of struggled with my distance control but it’s hard with the wind. You’re down and that wind’s up. I didn’t get it very close, but I had a lot of chances out there. Couple bad bogeys with wedges in my hand, but overall, I thought I played well,” said Inkster in a LPGA release. Final round is Wednesday.
Pro hockey
Crawford leads Blackhawks to first win: Corey Crawford and the Blackhawks stayed focused and tightened their play against a tough opponent to earn their first win of the season. Crawford stopped 27 shots, Patrick Kane and Alexander Nylander scored, and the Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Monday night. Brandon Saad added an empty-netter with 32.7 seconds left to seal the win for Chicago, which went 0-2-1 in its first three games. Crawford lost a bid for his 26th career shutout when James Neal scored his NHL-leading eighth goal on a power-play with 2:11 remaining. "I think we were doing everything good tonight," Crawford said. "We didn't give up a whole lot, cleared the front of the net, and I was able to see pretty much everything. ... I think everyone was going. Guys were coming back to help out defensively. Nice to win the first one."