SPORTS DIGEST: Bears RB David Montgomery leaves practice with groin injury

PRO FOOTBALL
Bears' Montgomery limps off field: Bears running back David Montgomery limped off the field at practice Wednesday after injuring his groin when making a cut on a running play. Montgomery, a second-year pro who is expected to carry much of the load in the running game, went down in a non-contact drill. After he took a handoff from Mitch Trubisky and ran to his left, Montgomery fell as he cut. He later was carted to Halas Hall to be examined by the medical staff. Coach Matt Nagy said it was uncertain how severe the injury is. Veteran Tarik Cohen is the Bears' other main running back. They did not draft any other running backs this year.
Post reports Dan Snyder involved in harassment: The Washington Post on Wednesday reported additional examples of workplace sexual harassment inside the Washington Football Team organization, along with allegations that owner Dan Snyder was personally involved. The Post reported a former cheerleader said Snyder invited her to a hotel room with one of his friends, and that longtime team executive Larry Michael made extra cheerleading videos for the owner showing sensitive material that wasn't made public. Snyder released a statement denying those specific allegations and saying he was unaware of the incidents until now. "I want to unequivocally state that this never happened," Snyder said of the report he invited a cheerleader to a hotel room in 2004. "Furthermore, I do not have any knowledge of the 10-year-old videos referenced in the story." The latest Post story cites 25 more women who said they experienced sexual harassment while working for the team.
PRO TENNIS
Djokovic advances at W&S Open: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic had all parts of his game working Wednesday while advancing to the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open. Djokovic had no problems with his creaky neck or the swirling winds during a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff that was by far his best showing of the week. So far, no rust at all after the long layoff from competitive tennis. Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia in June with no social distancing. In his match Monday against Ricardas Berankis, Djokovic had his sore neck massaged twice by a trainer during a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory that included seven double faults. The neck has gotten better, and so has his overall game. In the semifinals, he'll face Roberto Bautista Agut, who knocked out defending champion Daniil Medvedev earlier in the day.
