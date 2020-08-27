SPORTS DIGEST: Bears RB David Montgomery leaves practice with groin injury

Djokovic advances at W&S Open: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic had all parts of his game working Wednesday while advancing to the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open. Djokovic had no problems with his creaky neck or the swirling winds during a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff that was by far his best showing of the week. So far, no rust at all after the long layoff from competitive tennis. Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia in June with no social distancing. In his match Monday against Ricardas Berankis, Djokovic had his sore neck massaged twice by a trainer during a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory that included seven double faults. The neck has gotten better, and so has his overall game. In the semifinals, he'll face Roberto Bautista Agut, who knocked out defending champion Daniil Medvedev earlier in the day.