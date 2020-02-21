SPORTS DIGEST: Bears waive Amukamara, Gabriel

Pro football

Bears waive Amukamara, Gabriel: The Bears waived cornerback Prince Amukamara and speedy receiver Taylor Gabriel on Friday. Amukamara started 42 games over the past three seasons and gave the Bears a physical presence in the backfield while helping the defense emerge as a top-10 unit. He was limited by a hamstring injury late last season and missed a game. He has 10 interceptions over nine seasons with the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Bears. Gabriel has 2,860 yards and 14 touchdown catches in six years with Cleveland, Atlanta and Chicago. He caught 67 passes for 688 yards in 2018 after signing with the Bears but was limited to nine games last season because of concussions.

College football

Penn State settles with Paterno family: Penn State and the family of the late head football coach Joe Paterno announced Friday they have resolved their differences eight years after he was fired following Jerry Sandusky's child molestation arrest, although the statue of the revered coach will not return to its place outside the football stadium. The university issued a statement, read at a meeting by the chairman of the board, that it had settled “outstanding issues" with the family, had agreed to pay “certain of the Paterno family's expenses” and wished to move forward. The amount was not disclosed. “It is time to come together and devote our energies solely to education, research and the advancement of one of America's great institutions of higher learning,” Paterno's widow, Sue Paterno, said in a separate statement. The deal ends a lawsuit against the university by the Paternos' son Jay, who is currently a member of the Penn State board. Jay Paterno had claimed the university-commissioned report into the scandal had unfairly tarnished him and made him unable to find work as a football coach. In a phone interview, Jay Paterno called the agreement “a relief" and “a long time coming.”