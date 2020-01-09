Pro basketball
Beilein apologizes for 'thugs' comment: Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Thursday he has apologized after using the word “thugs” during a film session with his players the previous day. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein told ESPN he had meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team's effort level. Beilein repeated that explanation Thursday after his team's shootaround in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons. “I was saying: 'We’re making a lot of mistakes mentally, and we deserve better because we're really playing hard right now. We're not playing like slugs. We're playing hard,'" Beilein said. "And somehow that word came out.” Beilein said he called the players afterward to explain the situation, and said he apologized. “There was really positive reinforcement from the guys this morning and last night. Very understanding, but it’s something that certainly they understand that it was serious," Beilein said. "Something that shouldn’t have happened.”
Pro golf
Morikawa handles wind, takes lead at Sony Open: Collin Morikawa learned enough about the wind on Maui to cope with it Thursday on Oahu. He managed to get through relentless 30 mph wind without a bogey for a 5-under 65 and the early lead in the Sony Open. The wind was so strong that even with the tee moved forward on the par-3 fourth hole at Waialae so that it played 162 yards, Morikawa still hit 4-iron. It was one of his better shots, 7 feet right of the flag, for birdie. The best was his finish on the par-5 ninth, 504 yards and typically the easiest scoring hole. His drive peeled to the right into a hurting, left-to-right wind and found a bunker. His next shot caught the top of the lip, leaving him 189 yards away. “At that point, I was trying to get out with par,” Morikawa said. He went with a 4-iron — the next longest club in his bag is a 2-iron — and hit it so well the wind didn't move it. The ball came down about 6 feet from the cup for his final birdie. Among the early starts on a soft course, Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini and Patrick Rodgers were at 68. Only eight other players broke par.
Women's basketball
Baylor ends UConn's home win streak: Tea Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 on Thursday night, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak. UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013. Baylor (12-1) led by three going into the fourth quarter and neither team could get much going on offense in the first few minutes of the final period. The Huskies cut the deficit to one on Christyn Williams' jumper with 6:36 left. Then the defending national champions took over. The Lady Bears responded with the next 15 points to put the game away. The run started on a layup by Lauren Cox and two baskets by Nalyssa Smith. Smith finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. UConn (12-1) didn't score a basket after Williams' jumper until Crystal Dangerfield hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and the game decided. Christyn Williams scored 21 points to lead the Huskies. This was UConn's first real test of the season. Since 2007, the Huskies (12-1) have played at least one team ranked in the top five before the New Year. This season the only ranked opponent before Thursday that UConn has faced was then-No. 16 DePaul.