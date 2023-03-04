WOMEN’S BASKETBALLBruins top Beacons: Valparaiso nearly took down Missouri Valley Conference co-regular season champion Belmont with a prolific 3-point shooting game Saturday at the ARC, but the Bruins edged ahead late to win 70-67. Sophomore Olivia Sims set the tone early with a pair of 3-pointers as she scored eight points in the first four minutes of the game. Valpo went on to hit 15-of-32 from the 3-point range — a season-high for 3-pointers, and its second-best 3-point percentage of the year at 46.9%. Senior Olivia Brown led the attack, hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Valpo also celebrated Senior Day, honoring Ilysse Pitts and Maya Dunson as they played the final home game of their collegiate careers.