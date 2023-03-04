WOMEN’S BASKETBALLBruins top Beacons: Valparaiso nearly took down Missouri Valley Conference co-regular season champion Belmont with a prolific 3-point shooting game Saturday at the ARC, but the Bruins edged ahead late to win 70-67. Sophomore Olivia Sims set the tone early with a pair of 3-pointers as she scored eight points in the first four minutes of the game. Valpo went on to hit 15-of-32 from the 3-point range — a season-high for 3-pointers, and its second-best 3-point percentage of the year at 46.9%. Senior Olivia Brown led the attack, hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Valpo also celebrated Senior Day, honoring Ilysse Pitts and Maya Dunson as they played the final home game of their collegiate careers.
MEN’S BASKETBALLEdey named to Wooden Award National Ballot: Purdue center Zach Edey is one of the players named to the 2023 Men’s National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Saturday morning. The National Ballot is selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board and consists of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the all-American team and trophy. Edey, 7-foot-4, is a front-runner for the National Player of the year awards. He currently averages 22.1 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 assists per game. He ranks ninth nationally in scoring and second in rebounds.