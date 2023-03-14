MEN’S BASKETBALL

Valpo’s Krikke honored: Ben Krikke added even more accolades to his already impressive season. On Tuesday the Valparaiso big picked up a selection to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Second Team. Krikke is just the second player in program history to be named to either the first or second teams. Krikke also was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District team for District 16. Krikke was the top scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference this season posting 19.4 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.

Future Beacon awarded: Valparaiso signee Zane Doughty was awarded the Marion County Player of the Year award on Tuesday. The future Beacons led his undefeated, No. 1-ranked Ben Davis squad in both scoring and rebounding this season. He’ll join Valparaiso next season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Donald named Indiana All-Star: The Indianapolis Star revealed the rosters for the Indiana Girls All-Stars on Tuesday. Hobart star Asia Donald was one of the 13 players chosen to play for the team. The team will play an exhibition against the Indiana Junior All-Stars before facing off against Kentucky in a home-and-home two-game set. Valparaiso signee Layla Gold was also among those selected to the team.

PHOTOS: 21st Century plays Westview in boys basketball regional