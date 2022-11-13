SPORTS DIGEST: Ben Krikke reaches milestone in Valpo win

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Krikke, Valpo roll to win: Ben Krikke scored a career-high 28 points, and passed the 1,000-point mark, as Valparaiso beat Western Michigan 81-65 Sunday aftermoon at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Kobe King also had a career high in points for the Beacons (1-1), finishing with 26. It was the first time Valpo teammates have scored 25 points or more since Brandon Wood (35) and Cory Johnson (33) accomplished the feat against Oakland on Dec. 21, 2010. Darius DeAveiro was yet another Beacon with a career high, finishing with 10 assists. Jerome Palm added a team-best nine rebounds. Valpo returns to action Wednesday at Chicago State. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Finau wins again: Staked to a four-shot lead Sunday in the Houston Open, Tony Finau stretched it to eight shots on the back nine and sailed to his third PGA Tour victory of the year. He closed with a 1-under 69 and won by four. Finau won only once in his first 185 tournaments upon joining the PGA Tour. Now he has four in the last 30 tournaments, including three in this calendar year. He finished at 16-under 264 and started the new season with a win — moving to No. 12 in the world ranking.

Korda back at No. 1: A year Nelly Korda would like to forget is ending with the American star in a familiar position as the No. 1 player in women’s golf. Locked in a fight with Lexi Thompson along the back nine, Korda pulled ahead with birdies on the 16th and 17th hole and held on for a 6-under 64 for a one-shot victory in the Pelican Women’s Championship at Belleair, Florida. Korda started the year at No. 1, but then she missed four months with a blood clot in her left arm and has been struggling to regain her form ever since.

Alker takes Champions title: Steven Alker shot 3-under 68 to finish third behind record-setting Padraig Harrington in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, completing his climb from career journeyman to champion of the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington needed to win and have Alker finish outside the top five to claim the season-long Charles Schwab Cup. The 51-year-old Irishman took care of the winning by shooting 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club. Harrington finished at 27-under 257 to break the PGA Tour Champions 72-hole record of 258 set by Tom Lehman at the 2012 Schwab Cup Championship.

AUTO RACING

Russell gets first Formula One win: Mercedes driver George Russell has won his first race in Formula One by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Lewis Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start but had to hold off Hamilton at the end.