SPORTS DIGEST: Bishop Noll's Blakely surpasses 2,000 points

Pro football

Manning a HOF finalist: Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Joining Manning as a finalist was one of the players he threw to, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, a finalist for the second time. First-year eligible Calvin Johnson and second-time finalist Torry Holt made the cut among receivers. Charles Woodson, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, John Lynch, Jared Allen, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas and Clay Matthews close out the list. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen, along with three previously announced candidates should they get the required votes: coach Tom Flores, contributor Bill Nunn, and senior Drew Pearson. Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined.