SPORTS DIGEST: Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games:

Pro hockey

Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games: The Blackhawks said Wednesday they are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community. The move comes after conversations with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives. While the team will play the remainder of its games this season in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta, the no headdresses policy begins as soon as fans are allowed back at Chicago's United Center for games or events. “These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said. The Blackhawks plan further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement. They're also working to establish a new wing at Trickster Cultural Center, the only Native American-owned and operated arts institution in Illinois.