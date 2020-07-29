SPORTS DIGEST: Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games:

Pro hockey
Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games: The Blackhawks said Wednesday they are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community. The move comes after conversations with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives. While the team will play the remainder of its games this season in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta, the no headdresses policy begins as soon as fans are allowed back at Chicago's United Center for games or events. “These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said. The Blackhawks plan further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement. They're also working to establish a new wing at Trickster Cultural Center, the only Native American-owned and operated arts institution in Illinois.
College baseball
Oilmen hang on for win: Five Northwest Indiana players had two hits each Wednesday in a 10-8 win over the Minutemen in Midwest Collegiate League play at Lansing Old Timers Field. Clay Thompson (Andrean) had a double and two runs scored for the Oilmen (15-7). Andre Demetral scored a run. Tyler Nelson (Andrean) had two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Kendal Ewell and Michael Machnic each had two RBIs.
College
Hill named VU's Compliance Coordinator: Tianna Hill has been named Valparaiso's Compliance Coordinator. Hill recently served as Assistant Director of Compliance/Initial Eligibility at Houston Baptist University since December 2019.
Men's basketball
Former Illinois coach Lou Henson dies at 88: Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight, has died. He was 88. Henson died Saturday at his home in Champaign and he was buried in a private service Wednesday, the Illinois athletic department said. Henson left the game as the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State, and still ranks fifth all-time among Big Ten coaches in total wins (423) and conference wins (214). In 2015, he was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, an honor his fans thought might never come.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!