Men's basketball
Brunk, defense help send Hoosiers past Princeton: Joey Brunk scored a season-high 16 points and Devonte Green added 16 on Wednesday night to lead Indiana past Princeton 79-54. The Hoosiers (5-0) are off to their best start since 2013-14. Brunk, who faced the Tigers the last time they played in Indiana while he was with Butler, easily had his best performance since joining the Hoosiers this offseason. He grabbed eight rebounds, also a season best, had two steals, one block and played a key role in the decisive scoring spurt. Princeton’s other problem: It couldn’t adjust to Indiana’s second-half defensive changes. And it showed. After the Tigers took a 25-24 lead late in the first half and tied the score at 31, the Hoosiers closed the half by scoring the final four points to make it 35-31. Princeton cut the deficit to two on the first basket of the second half, but the Hoosiers scored the next four and Brunk scored six points during a 14-4 run that gave Indiana a 53-37 advantage with 12:07 left.
SSC falls in battle of ranked teams: Freshman Octavius Parker II scored a career-high 17 points Wednesday, but No. 9-ranked South Suburban College lost 76-66 to No. 6 Milwaukee Area Tech. Tariq Deere added 17 points for the Bulldogs (5-2).
Women's basketball
Indiana Northwest falls to Lincoln: Breanna Boles scored a team-high 30 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 72-70 to Lincoln (Illinois). Michaela Schmidt added 15 points for the RedHawks. Lauren Smolen had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Men's soccer
Three VU players earn MVC academic honors: Valparaiso's Dylan Waugaman, Mattia Dabala and Adan Garcia were all a part of the Missouri Valley Conference's Scholor-Athlete team. Waugaman was named to the first team, while Dabala and Garcia earned honorable mention. It's the second first-team honor for Waugaman.
Auto racing
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire after 2020: Jimmie Johnson sat down next to Jeff Gordon at a 2001 driver meeting and asked the champion if he had time to offer any career advice. Gordon was so impressed with the fellow California native that he encouraged Rick Hendrick to start a team built specifically for the 25-year-old Johnson. It turned into one of the greatest hires in NASCAR history and nudged Gordon aside as the most dominant driver on the track. Now Johnson will follow Gordon and many other NASCAR superstars into retirement as the seven-time champion announced Wednesday he will retire from full-time competition after next season. The 44-year-old Johnson joins an exodus of popular drivers that began when Gordon retired after the 2015 season. Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Danica Patrick and Jamie McMurray are among those who followed Gordon out the door. Johnson, the winningest driver of his era, said in a video posted to his social media and titled “(hash)Chasing8 one final time” that next season will be his final atempt to win a record eighth Cup title. It will be his 19th season in the No. 48 Chevrolet.