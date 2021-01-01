SPORTS DIGEST: Bucks stay hot from 3-point range to rout Bulls

Pro basketball
Bucks find long-range game in rout of Bulls: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the Bucks used torrid 3-point shooting to blast the short-handed Bulls 126-96 on Friday. Milwaukee shot 22 of 45 from 3-point range, and Antetokounmpo was two assists from a second straight triple-double. The reigning two-time MVP had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists Wednesday in a 119-108 loss at Miami. The Bucks have beaten the Bulls 11 straight times, the second-longest winning streak by either team in the history of this series The Bulls won 12 straight over the Bucks from December 1995 to March 1998. Chicago played its second straight game without forwards Lauri Markkanen and Chandler Hutchison as well as guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. Markkanen is the Bulls’ second-leading scorer (17.3) and top rebounder (6.8). Bulls coach Billy Donovan said before the game Friday that Hutchison had tested positive and was still in Washington, where the Bulls played their last two games. Markkanen, Arcidiacono and Satoransky were back in Chicago. Zach LaVine scored 16 points and Denzel Valentine had 14 for the Bulls. Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White each added 12.
Pro football
Packers OT Bakhtiari to miss rest of season: Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will miss the rest of the season after the three-time Pro Bowl selection injured his knee in practice Thursday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the severity of the injury Friday. The injury comes six weeks after the standout left tackle agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus. “It’s just one of those unfortunate, freak things that happens sometimes in practice,” LaFleur said. “It was certainly nobody’s fault. It was a freaky deal, and you know, it’s tough to replace a guy of his caliber. I mean, you’re talking about a premier left tackle in this league.” The injury was first reported by NFL Network. Bakhtiari played a major role in helping the Packers (12-3) win a second straight NFC North title and and score a league-leading 31.6 points per game. The 2013 fourth-round pick from Colorado was one of seven Packers selected to the Pro Bowl last week. He was a first-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2018 and a second-team selection in 2016, 2017 and 2019.