SPORTS DIGEST: Bulls, Blackhawks to pay employees through end of scheduled season

Pitino returns to college ranks at Iona: Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday after 10 years and six NCAA Tournament appearances due to health concerns. "My passion in basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College," Pitino said in a statement released by the school. “Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit. At Iona, I will work with the same passion, hunger and drive that I’ve had for over 40 years." The 67-year-old Pitino has a 770-271 overall record in college and became the first coach to take three different schools to the NCAA Final Four. He won national championships at Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996).

DOG RACING

Iditarod mushes on; fans urged to skip finish in Nome: As Iditarod mushers drove their dog teams across Alaska on Saturday, race officials scrambled to make last minute changes prompted by concerns over the new coronavirus, including asking fans not to fly to Nome for the finish. Officials late Friday night urged race fans, especially those from out of state, to skip the finish this week. City officials in Nome followed most other Alaska cities in closing or limiting access to most public buildings in wake of the state’s first positive test, that of a man from outside the United States. The man was tested Thursday at an Anchorage hospital after earlier arriving in the city on a private cargo plane. Race officials are also paring down their own staff to only essential personnel needed in Nome for the finish. That list is limited to veterinarians, necessary dog handlers and staff needed for communications and to coordinate logistics.