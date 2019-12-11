Pro basketball
LaVine, Bulls rout the Hawks: Zach LaVine had a game-high 35 points to lead a rout Wednesday as the Bulls crushed Atlanta 136-102. Chicago outscored the Hawks by 32 points over the final three quarters. Lauri Markkanen added 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, rookie Coby White had 19 points, Thadddeus Young added 15 points and Denzel Valentine had 10 .
Brogdon, Holiday help Pacers rally past Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Indiana Pacer rally past the Boston Celtics, 122-117 on Wednesday night. Indiana trailed 94-84 after three quarters but took the lead for good on the first of Holiday's two 3-pointers with 4:16 left. Indiana snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series — including Boston's first-round playoff sweep last season.
Pro baseball
Cole, Yankees strike record $324M, 9-year deal: Gerrit Cole quickly ended Stephen Strasburg's tenure as baseball's highest-paid pitcher. Cole agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Cole's deal established marks for pitchers in total dollars, topping the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized a day earlier to remain with the World Series champion Washington Nationals. Its $36 million average is a record for any player, beating the $35.5 million in outfielder Mike Trout's $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels that started last season.
College
'Highly probable' Congress passes athlete comp rules: NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday it is “highly probable” federal legislation will be passed that sets national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses. Emmert, who spoke a forum sponsored by the Sports Business Journal, said he is spending most of his time trying to figure out how the NCAA and its hundreds of member schools will allow college athletes to get that kind of compensation under the auspices of amateur athletics. He said he is also spending a lot of time in Washington, meeting with lawmakers, often with university presidents and other representatives from individual schools.
Olympics
Russian boxers to boycott Olympics if sanctions not lifted: Russian boxers will only take part in the Tokyo Olympics if doping sanctions forcing them to compete as neutral athletes are overturned, the general secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Umar Kremlev said he has spoken with the Olympic boxing team and they “unanimously” rejected the conditions laid out by the World Anti-Doping Agency as punishment for manipulating doping data.