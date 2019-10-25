PRO BASKETBALL
Bulls erase 13-point halftime deficit for 1st win: Chicago outscored the Grizzlies 28-13 over the final 7:25 to complete a second-half comeback. The Bulls (1-1) beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-102 on Friday. Chicago trailed by 13 at halftime and as many as nine in the fourth quarter. Guard Zach LaVine scored 12 of Chicago's final 18 points to pull away from Memphis. LaVine scored a game-high 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting. Coby White, the Bulls No. 7 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, scored 25 points off the bench, converting 10-of-16 attempts.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks denied third-period rally against Flyers: Brandon Saad brought the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-2, 6 points) within one goal of the Philadelphia Flyers, one minute into the third period. But that's as close as the Hawks would get in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers (4-3-1, 9 points). Four minutes, three seconds later Kevin Hayes scored to give the Flyers some cushion. Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner saved 19 shots.
BOYS TENNIS
Munster duo advances to state semis: Munster’s Charlie Morton and Kathir Venkat defeated NorthWood’s Landon Holland and John Wyson 6-4, 6-1 Friday in the state doubles tournament quarterfinals. Morton and Venkat will face Zionsville’s Robert Campbell and Ryan Carr at 11 a.m. Saturday in the state semifinals at Pearson Automotive Tennis Club in Zionsville. Championship is set for 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marian Catholic doubles team loses at state finals: Lilli Hanson and Karina Bonilla were swept out of the Class 1A IHSA state tournament. The duo lost their first-round match 6-0, 6-1 to Alli Brumleve and Macy Probst of Teutopolis. Then, the Spartans doubles team lost in the first consolation round 6-2, 6-3 to Grace Daab and Emily Williams from Waterloo.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
VU swept by Loyola: Valparaiso University was swept by Loyola, which is second in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Crusaders lost 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 despite junior Ally Cummings' season-high 13 kills on a .357 hit percentage.
AROUND THE HORN
Danielle Kang shot a second consecutive 5-under 67 on Friday for a one-stroke lead at the Buick Ladies Championship, putting her in a strong position to win her second tournament in two weeks on the LPGA Tour. ... Organizers of the PGA Tour's first tournament in Japan have taken the unusual step of closing the course to spectators for Saturday's second round and extending the tournament until Monday because of torrential rainfall and flooding in the area. Rain washed out the second round of the Zozo Championship on Friday.