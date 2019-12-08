Pro basketball
Bulls fall in overtime: Tyler Herro scored 27 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left in overtime, and Miami held off the Bulls 110-105 on Sunday night to improve to 10-0 at home this season. Former Bull Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for the Heat, going 17 for 21 from the foul line. Lauri Markkanen had 13 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Bulls, who got 18 from Zach LaVine and 16 from Kris Dunn. Markkanen missed a potentially game-tying corner 3-pointer with about 1.5 seconds left in overtime, Coby White fouled Herro on the rebound, and the rookie guard made a pair of free throws to seal the win. It was tied at 97-97 after regulation, after the lead changed hands four times in the final 84 seconds. Herro’s 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left put Miami up 97-95, but Butler fouled LaVine on the ensuing Chicago possession. LaVine — an 81% foul shooter — made both, Butler’s 50-footer as the horn sounded merely hit the backboard, and off to overtime they went. Chicago held Miami without a field goal for the first 5:55 of the final quarter, forcing five turnovers in that span.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks lose shootout: Conor Garland and Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout against Robin Lehner, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from two goals down to to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Sunday night. Patrick Kane connected against Darcy Kuemper in the tiebreaker as the Coyotes improved to 5-2 in shootouts this season and finished a 3-1 road trip. Jonathan Toews has a goal and two assists for his first three-point game this season. Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik also scored for injury-depleted Chicago, which played beyond regulation for the third straight game following an overtime win at Boston on Thursday and a shootout win at New Jersey the following night. Lehner had 44 saves — including several sensational ones — as the Coyotes pressured late. Chicago led 3-1 after one period. Toews opened the scoring 53 seconds in. He connected on a backhand deflection of Calvin de Haan’s soft cross-ice feed, despite being tied up with defenseman Jason Demers. DeBrincat’s power-play goal at 8:40 made it 2-0. The forward slipped behind Arizona’s defense on the left side, took Kane’s feed, then burst to the net and beat Kuemper high on the glove side.
Pro golf
Langers win Father Son Challenge: Jason Langer made a 16-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday to give father Bernard his fourth victory in the PNC Father Son Challenge. The Langers closed with a second straight 12-under 60 to match Retief and Leo Goosen and Tom and Thomas Lehman atop the leaderboard in the scramble event for major champions at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. After the 62-year-old Bernhard hit the fairway on the par-5 18th, the 19-year-old Jason hit a 3-wood approach from 270 yards to set up the winning putt. “I’ve seen clutch shots in majors and Ryder Cups, all over the place. For our family it doesn’t get much better than that one," Bernhard said. “He hit an unbelievable 3-wood in regulation and it came just a couple yards short, then hit an even better one in the playoff — 270 into the wind and he flew it all the way there. Something I do not know how to do, I don’t have that in me, so it was fun for me to watch. The noise the ball made when he struck it was spectacular.”