Pro basketball
Bulls fall on road to Magic: Terrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points Monday night to help the Magic break a three-game losing streak with a 103-95 victory over the Bulls. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points on 8-of-26 shooting, but the Bulls managed only 14 points in the fourth quarter. Tomas Satoransky added 20 points and was 4 of 5 on 3-point shots. With LaVine hitting two free throws and a 3-pointer, the Bulls scored the first nine points of the game. Lauri Markkanen and LaVine made two 3-pointers apiece in the last 4:15 of the first half to leave Chicago with a 54-51 lead at the break. Before the game, Chicago announced that Max Strus tore his ACL in a Dec. 21 Windy City Bulls game. Strus will undergo surgery in approximately three weeks after his swelling and discomfort resolves, and he is expected to be out for eight-to-12 months.
Pacers edge Raptors in OT: T.J. Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points apiece, Aaron Holiday sank two 3-pointers late and the host Pacers outlasted the Toronto Raptors 120-115 in overtime on Monday night. Holiday, who started at point guard for the injured Malcolm Brogdon, hit a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 116-113 lead with 2:05 remaining in overtime. Then he drained another for a 119-115 advantage with 54 seconds remaining. Holiday finished with 19 points, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. The Pacers (21-10) hit 18 of 42 from beyond the arc. The Raptors (21-9), who had a five-game win streak snapped, were just 11 of 40 on 3-pointers.
Pro hockey
Roenick suspended by NBC Sports: Former Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick was suspended indefinitely by NBC Sports on Monday for his inappropriate comments about coworkers. Roenick made a series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. An NBC Sports spokesman said the suspension is without pay and the network would have no further comment at this time. On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor's appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex together.
Pro baseball
Rich Hill, wife arrested at Pats game: Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside Saturday's New England Patriots game after police said his wife attempted to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and he argued with officers. Hill said in a statement that the incident was “overblown” and that his wife was carrying a “fanny pack.” The charges against the Hills were reduced to civil infractions after a court appearance on Monday. Foxborough Police said Monday that Caitlin Hill had been asked to leave Gillette Stadium after attempting to get into the game several times with the bag, but that she refused to leave. Police said Rich Hill then argued with officers and refused to back away as his wife was placed under arrest and into a police vehicle. The Milton, Massachusetts, couple was charged with disorderly conduct. Caitlin Hill was also charged with trespassing and Rich Hill was charged with resisting arrest, a felony. The 39-year-old Hill has pitched for several major league teams since 2005, including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers.