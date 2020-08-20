 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Bulls land fourth pick for 2020 NBA Draft
Digest

SPORTS DIGEST: Bulls land fourth pick for 2020 NBA Draft

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

In this March 11, 2020 photo, Georgia guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against Mississippi's Breein Tyree (4) in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Edwards is expected to be a contender for the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA draft lottery Thursday.

 Mark Humphrey, File, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Bulls land fourth pick for 2020 NBA Draft: The NBA draft lottery was delayed three months. The Minnesota Timberwolves are certainly feeling like the wait was worthwhile. The Timberwolves won the lottery Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick. The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials doing the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey. Golden State holds the No. 2 pick, Charlotte got the No. 3 pick and Chicago will pick fourth. The Hornets and Bulls both bucked some odds to move into the upper echelon. Chicago had a 32% chance of moving into the top four spots, Charlotte about a 26% chance. They leapfrogged four teams that had better top-four odds — Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit and New York. The draft, originally scheduled for June, is set for Oct. 16. But nobody knows yet when the new draft picks will make their NBA debuts, since the start of the 2020-21 season is not yet determined.

Atypical NBA draft process underway for Eugene German, Damien Jefferson
East Chicago's Damien Jefferson withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to Creighton

Stevens' 25 points lead Sky past Liberty: Azurá Stevens scored a season-high 25 points, Courtney Vandersloot had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 101-85 on Thursday night. Allie Quigley also scored 19 points for Chicago (9-4). Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Ruthy Hebard 11. Stevens scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-9 shooting and Quigley added 13 as the Sky shot 54% en route to a 57-44 lead. Stevens and Quigley each made three 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, helping the Sky make 9 of 15 from distance. The Liberty made 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the half. Chicago finished 11 of 23 behind the arc, while New York was 3 of 19.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Northwestern's Slater declares for draft: Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater plans to enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season. Slater mentioned the “rollercoaster of uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic” in a statement released by the school Thursday and said he consulted with his coaches and family. Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted last week not to play in the fall because of concerns about the coronavirus and are forging ahead toward a potential spring season, instead. A top offensive line prospect, the 6-foot-4 Slater made 37 starts in three seasons and helped Northwestern win the Big Ten West two years ago. The Wildcats finished last in their division in 2019, though Slater did not allow a sack. He is scheduled to graduate in December.

