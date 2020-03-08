SPORTS DIGEST: Bulls lose to Nets; Blackhawks fall to Blues

PRO BASKETBALL
Bulls fall to Nets on late free throws: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day after the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson. Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn directed the Nets to their second straight victory. The team said Saturday morning that the team and Atkinson "mutually agreed to part ways." Otto Porter Jr. led the Bulls with 23 points. Coby White added 21, Thaddeus Young had 17, and Lauri Markkanen 16. Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (right achilles) and guard-forward Zach LaVine (strained left quadricep) did not play, and coach Jim Boylen suggested before the game guard-forward Chandler Hutichison could miss the remainder of the season because of a right shoulder injury.
PRO HOCKEY
Blues blank Blackhawks: Jake Allen stopped 29 shots for his second shutout and the St. Louis Blues blanked the host Blackhawks 2-0 on Sunday night for their ninth win in 10 games. Robert Bortuzzo and Alex Pietrangelo scored for Central Division-leading St. Louis, which killed four Chicago power plays. Allen was tested only in spurts in his 21st career shutout. The Blues swept their season series from the Blackhawks, winning all four game and outscoring Chicago 16-8. Corey Crawford had 24 saves in his ninth straight start as Chicago lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak. The Blackhawks' power play hasn't connected in its last 14 chances.
PRO GOLF
Hatton hangs on to win Bay Hill: Tyrrell Hatton felt the Arnold Palmer Invitational slipping away Sunday, perhaps unaware that everyone else trying to survive another brutal test at Bay Hill was feeling the same way. He gave the wrong kind of salute to the 11th hole when he walked off the green after a double bogey cut his lead to one shot. It looked as though he was about to lose his mind. Instead, he won the tournament with clutch play amid high stress, closing with seven straight pars for a 2-over 74 and a one-shot victory over Marc Leishman. Bay Hill served up the most demanding test this side of a major, and Hatton kept it together down the stretch Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, and his fifth worldwide.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Suburban wins district title: TF North graduate Tariq Deere scored a game-high 19 points Saturday as South Suburban beat Carl Sandburg 74-63 to win the NJCAA Division II Region IV District B championship at Moraine Valley in Palos Hills. Tourney MVP Courtney Carter and Malcolm Bell added 12 points each for the Bulldogs (29-4), who won their 10th district title in 14 seasons.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
VU shut out by Georgia Southern: Despite a 3-for-3 day from Steven Fitzsimmons, Valparaiso lost 12-0 to Georgia Southern on Sunday to fall to 1-13.