SPORTS DIGEST: Burns shakes off early miscue at Safeway Open

Pro cycling

Roglic expands on Tour lead: The slow-burning fight for the Tour de France's yellow jersey erupted in earnest on the remains of a once-giant volcano on Friday, with race leader Primoz Roglic using its punishing slopes to grow his overall lead. Glancing up the final climb that reared skyward ahead, Roglic told himself: “Whoa, this will hurt.” But it hurt even more for the Slovenian's rivals. "We were all on the limit,” he said. One of Stage 13's big losers was Egan Bernal, last year's champion from Colombia who was unable to match Roglic's pace on the arduous final ascent of the Puy Mary. Bernal tumbled from second to third in the overall standings and slumped exhausted across his handlebars at the top. Tadej Pogacar, the only rider able to stay with Roglic on the last climb, vaulted from seventh to second overall. He trails Roglic by 44 seconds. The Tour rookie, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday the day after the race finishes and is also from Slovenia, might even have been in the yellow jersey by now had he not suffered a setback earlier in the Tour. The intense stage, one of this race's hardest with a no-respite roller-coaster succession of seven ascents of note, was won by Colombian rider Daniel Martinez.