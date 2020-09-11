SPORTS DIGEST: Burns shakes off early miscue at Safeway Open

Pro golf
Burns shakes off early miscue at Safeway Open: Sam Burns overcame an early double bogey and used steady iron play and strong putting to take the Safeway Open lead Friday. Harry Higgs was right behind, cutting his deficit in half with his last swing. Burns made nine birdies in a 7-under 65 to get to 15 under at at Silverado Resort, with Higgs two strokes back.
Jimenez, Toms, Pride share lead: Miguel Angel Jimenez bogeyed the par-4 18th to fall into a tie with David Toms and Dicky Pride for the first-round lead Friday in the rainy Sanford International, the first PGA Tour Champions' event with fans since returning from a break because of the coronavirus pandempic. The leaders were at 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club, with Jerry Kelly, Paul Goydos, Paul Broadhurst and Steve Flesch a stroke back. Jimenez eagled the par-5 12th and birdied the par-4 15th and par-5 16th before dropping the stroke on the closing hole in the wet conditions.
Korda rides hot putter into the lead: The numbers suggested a stress-free time in the desert for Nelly Korda, who had five birdies and a clean card for a 5-under 67 to build an early two-shot lead Friday in the ANA Inspiration. All she could think about were two pars. The only fairway she missed was on her 11th hole, the par-5 second, and she was badly out of position the entire hole until making an 18-foot par putt to escape her big mess. One hole later, after hitting a fat shot from the fairway, she again had to make a par putt from some 25 feet.
Pro cycling
Roglic expands on Tour lead: The slow-burning fight for the Tour de France's yellow jersey erupted in earnest on the remains of a once-giant volcano on Friday, with race leader Primoz Roglic using its punishing slopes to grow his overall lead. Glancing up the final climb that reared skyward ahead, Roglic told himself: “Whoa, this will hurt.” But it hurt even more for the Slovenian's rivals. "We were all on the limit,” he said. One of Stage 13's big losers was Egan Bernal, last year's champion from Colombia who was unable to match Roglic's pace on the arduous final ascent of the Puy Mary. Bernal tumbled from second to third in the overall standings and slumped exhausted across his handlebars at the top. Tadej Pogacar, the only rider able to stay with Roglic on the last climb, vaulted from seventh to second overall. He trails Roglic by 44 seconds. The Tour rookie, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday the day after the race finishes and is also from Slovenia, might even have been in the yellow jersey by now had he not suffered a setback earlier in the Tour. The intense stage, one of this race's hardest with a no-respite roller-coaster succession of seven ascents of note, was won by Colombian rider Daniel Martinez.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!