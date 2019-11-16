College football
Butler edges Valparaiso for Hoosier Helmet: Drew Bevelhimer made the most of a second opportunity, kicking a 38-yard field goal on the game’s final play, to lift Butler to a 24-21 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday in the battle for the Hoosier Helmet traveling trophy. The game appeared headed for overtime after Valparaiso’s Cody Boxrucker scored on a 5-yard run with 19 seconds remaining. Butler (3-8, 2-5 Pioneer Football League) got a 28-yard return from AJ Deinhart on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Bulldogs a first-and-10 at their own 35-yard line. On first down, Sam Brown hit Stephen Dennis for 15 yards putting the ball at midfield. On the next play, Brown ran for a 9-yard gain and the Crusaders’ Jamari Booker was flagged for a personal foul. That set up a game-winning 43-yard attempt for Bevelhimer, who left it short but got another chance and delivered after Valparaiso (1-10, 1-6) was flagged for offsides. Valpo’s Chris Duncan hooked up with Ollie Reese twice in the second quarter, from 22 and 33 yards out. Duncan passed for 264 yards and two scores with one pick. He also ran for 102 yards on 19 carries.
Men's basketball
Purdue relies on defense, crushes Chicago State: Isaiah Thompson scored 17 points, Evan Boudreaux added 14 and Purdue used a stifling defense to roll past Chicago State 93-49 on Saturday. The Boilermakers (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. After allowing Chicago State to hang around most of the first half, Purdue swung the game by closing out the first half on a 13-0 run — forcing five errant shots and five turnovers in the final 4:56. Sasha Stefanovic (Crown Point) added six points for Purdue.
Pro basketball
Bulls fall to the Nets: Zach LaVine scored a game-high 36 points, but the Bulls lost 117-111 to the Nets. Brooklyn outscored Chicago 43-33 in the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. had a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen added a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chandler Hutchinson had 11 points.
Pro football
Bears place TE Trey Burton on IR: The Bears have placed tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve. The 28-year-old Burton has been dealing with a groin injury all season long. He hurt his calf during last weekend’s 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions. Burton agreed to a $32 million, four-year contract with Chicago in free agency in March 2018. He set career highs with 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Bears. But he hasn’t been able to get healthy since he missed the Bears’ playoff loss to Philadelphia due to groin tightness. He had sports hernia surgery in the offseason and was brought along slowly during training camp. He has 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games this season.