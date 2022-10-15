SPORTS DIGEST: Butler edges Valpo in football

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Butler's late rally sinks Valpo: Butler came from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to edge Valparaiso 26-25 in the Hoosier Helmet game Saturday afternoon at Brown Field in Valparaiso. Valpo (3-3, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) opened a 13-0 first-quarter lead on Michael Appel Jr.'s 13-yard TD pass to Matt Ross and Mason Kaplan's 15-yard touchdown pass to Jahni Cross. The PAT kick after the second score was blocked, and the Beacons missed a 38-yard field-goal try in the second quarter, settling for a 13-0 halftime lead. Butler kicked a pair of field goals to cut the gap to 13-6 before Kaplan ran 3 yards for a TD late in the third quarter. After another blocked PAT try, it was 19-6. Butler scored on a 50-yard TD pass before Valpo's Chase Dawson broke off a 99-yard TD run — the longest in PFL history. But the Beacons' two-point conversion try failed for a 25-13 lead. Butler then scored twice in the final 6:30 to go ahead and sealed the win with an interception on Valpo's last possession. Dawson finished with 14 carries for 158 yards. Kaplan (135) and Appel (133) combined for 268 passing yards. Valpo plays at Morehead State next Saturday.

PRO FOOTBALL

AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols: Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have cleared concussion protocols. That's according to a person with knowledge of the decisions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins. Tagovailoa has been in the protocols since getting hurt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. Bridgewater lasted only one play in Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets. He did not show concussion symptoms, but was placed into the protocols as a result of the revised NFL rules.

PRO BASKETBALL

Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor: Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. Mutombo has been one of the NBA’s global ambassadors for years, and recently appeared at Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts and a pair of preseason games in Saitama, Japan. He also appeared with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an event in the Congo, Mutombo’s native country, in August.

PRO HOCKEY

NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole: The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation. The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social media post in the investigation conducted by its Security and Legal departments. The Lightning suspended Cole on Oct. 9 pending the investigation into the allegations that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. Among the allegations posted anonymously to Twitter by an account created last month, the person said Cole pressured her into having sex multiple times when she was a minor after he had reached the NHL.