SPORTS DIGEST: Calumet College falls to Olivet

Men's basketball
Calumet College falls to Olivet: Travis McBride scored 12 points Wednesday in an 86-49 loss to Olivet Nazarene. Ion Falkner added eight points for the Crimson Wave (0-2).
Pro basketball
Parker headed to Sky: Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker has decided to play for the Sky, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Parker, who has played her entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks, is an unrestricted free agent and can't officially sign with Chicago until Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1. The 34-year-old Parker, who is from the Chicago area, was the No. 1 pick in 2008 by the Sparks. She would be able to finish her career playing in front of her family.
Pro baseball
Lester signs $5M, 1-year deal with Nationals: Jon Lester has been a part of three World Series champions and collected nearly 200 wins in the majors. He's been a five-time All-Star and a Cy Young runner-up. Now 37 and heading toward his 16th season in the big leagues, the former Cubs left-hander is looking forward to being a member of a stacked Washington Nationals rotation.
College football
Northwestern, Fitzgerald agree to new contract: Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald have agreed to a new contract through the 2030 season. The 46-year-old Fitzgerald is by far the program's winningest coach with a 106-81 record since he took over at his alma mater in 2006 following Randy Walker's unexpected death. The Wildcats have played in 10 bowl games during his tenure and won five. Northwestern captured its second Big Ten West championship in three years and beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl last season.
Pro soccer
NWSL to hold Challenge Cup in April: The National Women's Soccer League will hold the preseason Challenge Cup tournament in local markets starting April 9. The 10-team league, with Racing Louisville joining this season, is set to open its ninth season May 15. Each team will play 24 games, with six reaching the playoffs. The regular season will end Oct. 30. The schedule for the Challenge Cup and the regular season will be released at a later date but there will be no break for the Olympics.
Olympics
IOC criticizing speculation: IOC president Thomas Bach hit back at continuing speculation about if the Tokyo Olympics may be canceled or postponed again, saying Wednesday that such talk is damaging for the thousands of athletes preparing to take part this year. The International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan have repeatedly insisted there is no Plan B for the Tokyo Games, which were already postponed by one year during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Japan’s government quickly and firmly dismissed a report that it had concluded the games would have be canceled. However, talk about whether the games can go ahead refuses to go away.