SPORTS DIGEST: Calumet College loses in Midwest Sprint Football League final

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cal College drops league title game: St. Mary-of-the-Woods took the rubber game in the season series with Calumet College, winning 23-7 Saturday night in the Midwest Sprint Football League championship game at Ray P. Gallivan Field in Whiting. The teams split two earlier meetings this season, with St. Mary winning 34-28 in overtime and Calumet prevailing 30-27. In the third meeting, the Crimson Wave (5-2) was limited to 145 total yards. Elijah Antis scored for Calumet on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LC still seventh in IBCA poll: Lake Central remained seventh while Crown Point moved up three spots to 16th in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls all-class rankings released Sunday. Also among the teams receiving votes are Kouts and Valparaiso.

RUNNING

Chebet, Lokedi win NYC Marathon races: Evans Chebet of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men’s race in his debut after Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed 21 miles in. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the women’s race in her debut at the event. Lokedi was running her first-ever marathon and finished in 2:23:23. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race for the fifth time by shattering the course record. He tied Kurt Fearnley for most-ever victories in the men’s wheelchair race. Susannah Scaroni won the women's wheelchair race, also besting the previous course mark.

PRO GOLF

Langer, 65, wins Champions event: Bernhard Langer broke his own record as the oldest winner on the PGA Tour Champions with a 6-under 66 for a six-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship at Boca Raton, Florida. That left the 65-year-old German one win away from matching the career record of 45 wins on the tour held by Hale Irwin.

Dryburgh victorious in Japan: Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title with a 7-under 65 to win the Toto Classic in Shiga, Japan, by four shots ahead of Japan’s Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65.