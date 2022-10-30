SPORTS DIGEST: Calumet College sprint football wins conference

Calumet finishes unbeaten in league: Jonathon Flemings ran for 126 yards and a touchdown Saturday as Calumet College beat Bellarmine 31-28 to finish 5-0 in Midwest Sprint Football League action. Isaac Hegwood returned a Bellarmine fumble for a score and also had 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Elijah Antis also rushed for a TD for the Crimson Wave, which is 5-1 overall. Carson Crowe threw a TD pass to Robert Shegog and Christian Price kicked a field goal for Calumet.

Johnson the big winner in LIV finale: Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Another big celebration. Another big check, too. Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that provided a bit of breathing room, Patrick Reed birdied his last hole to put their squad ahead for good and 4Aces GC captured the season-ending LIV Golf team championship at Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida, by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC. The victory capped a monster earnings year for Johnson, by far the biggest money winner in the first year of Saudi-funded LIV. Including his $18 million for winning the season-long individual title, Johnson finished with $35,637,767. Johnson (70), Reed (70), Talor Gooch (71) and Pat Perez (70) were a combined 7-under 281 and split the $16 million.