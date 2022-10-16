SPORTS DIGEST: Calumet College sprint football wins on road

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cal College wins third straight: Blaze Cano passed for 148 yards and three touchdowns, and Jaquan Bridges returned two interceptions for scores as Calumet College won its third consecutive game, 46-7 over host Quincy on Saturday in Midwest Sprint Football League action. Lauren Ruth had three catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns, while Jonathon Flemings had 18 carries for a game-high 66 yards for the Crimson Wave (3-1, 3-1 MSFL). Elijah Antis added a TD run and Christian Price kicked two field goals for Calumet. The Crimson Wave play at St. Mary-of-the-Woods next Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Valpo rallies past Murray State: Valparaiso overcame an early deficit to earn a 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference win Sunday at Murray State. Down 1-0, Valpo tied it on Addy Joiner’s goal in the 28th minute and got the game-winner from Abby White in the second half. Nikki Coryell had seven saves for the Beacons (7-6-3, 6-1-1 MVC).

PRO GOLF

Bradley ends PGA drought: Keegan Bradley closed with a 2-under 68 Sunday to win the Zozo Championship in Inazi City, Japan, for his first PGA Tour title in more than four years. Bradley, who won the PGA Championship as a rookie in 2011, dropped two shots on the back nine but came through with a pivotal birdie putt on the 17th hole that gave him a two-shot lead over Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam going to the final hole. He wound up winning by one shot for his first PGA Tour win since the BMW Championship in 2018 at Aronimink.

Koepka wins LIV in playoff: Brooks Koepka made birdie on the third playoff hole to beat Peter Uihlein Sunday and win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, for his first victory in the breakaway league. Koepka birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 1-under 69, while Uihlein also made birdie on the final hole for a 70 to force a playoff. Joaquin Niemann (65) and Sergio Garcia (68) finished one shot behind. Koepka won for the first time since early February 2021 at the Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour. He since has gone through various injuries and signed with LIV Golf in June. Koepka won $4 million, along with an additional $750,000 for claiming the team competition. Uihlein is part of his team and earned $2.125 million for being runner-up, $750,000 for the team win and $4 million for finishing third in the season points race.

Couples closes with 60 in win: Fred Couples broke his age by three shots with the lowest round of his PGA Tour Champions career, a 12-under 60 that sent him to a six-shot victory in the SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina, for his first title in more than five years. Couples was two shots behind after four holes when the 63-year-old went on a run that amazed even him. He ran off five straight birdies, made a key par on the 10th hole and then finished with seven straight birdies.