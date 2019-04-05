Prep football
Calumet set to play Mount Carmel next season: Calumet finished the 2018 season with its most wins in four years.
The Warriors went 6-3 in coach Rick Good’s second season, and in his third campaign Good is having his team take it up a notch with a Week Two road match-up against Illinois powerhouse Mount Carmel.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. August 30 and will take place at the Caravan’s newly renovated home stadium. In past seasons, Mount Carmel has played its home games at Gately Stadium, which is roughly 6 miles from the school. But this year the Caravan will open their season against the Warriors at Carey Field under upgraded lighting and in front of a larger audience due to expanded seating.
Good enjoyed a successful prep career at Mount Carmel and won three consecutive state championships from 1998-2000 before graduating in 2002. He returned to his alma mater in 2011 and was an assistant coach for six years until he became a head coach at Calumet. During his tenure, Mount Carmel won back-to-back state championships in 2012 and 2013.
The Caravan has won 12 state titles and lost in the IHSA Class 7A state semifinals last season. Good knows Calumet will face a tall task when it takes the field against a historic program. However, he believes having the Warriors take on his old school will be a good barometer for how far Calumet’s program has come and perhaps how far it still needs to go. -- James Boyd
IFCA HOF banquet May 5 at Avalon: The Indiana Football Coaches Association is scheduled to hold a hall of fame banquet for Region 1 inductees at 5 p.m. May 5 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center at 3550 E. Lincolnway in Merrillville.
List of local inductees include Robert Bartolomeo (Andrean), Lambert Lamberson (LaPorte), Robert Mattix (Portage), Joseph Sullivan (Andrean), Randy Tumblin (Portage), George Stroia (Froebel), Stanley Dobosz (E.C. Roosevelt), William Holzbach (E.C. Roosevelt) and Frank Thomas (E.C. Washington).
Tickets ar $40. For details, contact either Darren Rodriguez at 219-921-3320 or darren.rodriguez@portage.k12.in.us, Mark Hoffman at mhoffman@valpo.k12.in.us, Jay Novak at coachjnovak@gmail.com or the athletic departments at Portage, LaPorte and Andrean high schools.
College baseball
Valparaiso falls to Illinois State: Steven Fitzsimmons was 3 for 3 with an RBI single, but Valparaiso lost 13-1 Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Blake Billinger was 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Crusaders (5-20).
Women's tennis
PNW finishes season on high note: Purdue Northwest finished its season on a high note Friday with a 7-0 sweep over Concordia (Michigan) at Match Point Tennis and Fitness Club in Griffith.
Kelli Canul (Munster) and Cynthia Basu-Chavez (Merrillville) each won at singles and teamed up to win 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Canul won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, while Basu-Chavez won 6-3, 6-0 at No 5.
Men's basketball
Vanderbilt hires Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse: Vanderbilt went outside college athletics for its new athletic director a few months ago, and the Commodores now have taken the same tact hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant and former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse as their new men's basketball coach.
Stackhouse succeeds Bryce Drew, who was fired March 22 after he went 40-59 in three seasons. He takes over a program that plays in the SEC's oldest basketball arena at Memorial Gym, and the Commodores' history includes three Southeastern Conference regular season titles, two conference tournament titles — the last in 2012 — and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Duke's Williamson wins AP player of the year: Just about everything Zion Williamson did at Duke created a highlight or headline in a spectacle of a season.
Handling all that attention became maybe the biggest lesson for the freshman, who quickly became the face of college basketball and the game's biggest star in years — then fittingly finished as The Associated Press men's player of the year.
Pro football
Colts stick to plan by re-signing backup offensive lineman: The Colts have re-signed backup offensive lineman J'Marcus Webb.
The 6-foot-7, 331-pound veteran started last season's opener at right tackle but was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Sept. 11. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Bears in 2010 and started 65 games during an eight-year career that included stops with the Vikings, Chiefs, Raiders and Seahawks.