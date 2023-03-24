COLLEGE BASEBALL

Davenport throws no-hitter: Calumet opened its doubleheader with St. Francis (Ill.) with quite the game. The Crimson Wave's bats didn't come alive, scoring only four runs, but it didn't matter. Griffith graduate Andrew Davenport threw seven no-hit innings in the win. The Calumet pitcher's only two baserunners came via error. Davenport struck out nine, walking none and surrendering no hits.

Valpo rainout: The Beacons will have to wait to face Indiana State. Valparaiso was scheduled to face the Sycamores on Friday in the opener of a three-game set in Terre Haute. Instead, Friday's Missouri Valley Conference game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Sunday with Game 1 starting at noon.

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Beacons record books: Valparaiso opened its outdoor track and field season on Thursday at the Raleigh Relays. Beacons runner Ignacio Veloz Bonilla appeared to be in mid-season form, running a personal-best 3:52.99 in the 1,500. The time was good enough to take fourth place in Beacons history in the event.

