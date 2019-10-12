Men's soccer
Carroll records IUN's first hat trick: Will Carroll recorded Indiana Northwest's first hat trick Saturday in an 8-3 loss to Grace Christian. Carroll scored all of his goals in the first half for the RedHawks. Maxwell Higgins added six saves.
College football
Valparaiso remains winless: Jack Cook passed for 277 yards and his three touchdowns all went to Adam Trautman as Dayton defeated Valparaiso 41-28 on Saturday.The Flyers (4-1, 2-0 Pioneer League) led 14-0 in the first quarter and later 28-14 in the third after the last Cook-to-Trautman touchdown. Valpo's Deuce Larose caught a 15-yard pass from Chris Duncan on the final play from scrimmage. Duncan completed 13 of 27 passes for 148 yards with the touchdown and one interception for the Crusaders (0-6, 0-2). He was the game's leading rusher with 154 yards on 14 carries, including a first-quarter scoring run of 76 yards.
Running
Kipchoge runs sub-2 hour marathon: Roger Bannister, 1954. Eliud Kipchoge, 2019? Like the sub-four minute mile, running a marathon in less than two hours had seemed impossible — until Saturday. But this time there's an asterisk: Olympic champion Kipchoge performed his feat under conditions so tightly controlled to maximize his success that it won't appear in the record books. The 34-year-old Kenyan completed the 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 40.2 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. Ahead of the event, Kipchoge even compared the feat to being "like the first man on the moon." Afterward, he drew comparisons to Bannister, the late Briton who 65 years ago became the first athlete to run a mile in under four minutes. With all variables tailored to his advantage, it was still the full marathon distance but it was no regular marathon race, which means his jaw-dropping finishing time will not be ratified by IAAF.