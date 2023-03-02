Times Staff and Wire Reports
Carrothers named All-Freshman: During Jessica Carothers' recruiting process, there were plenty of doubters as to whether she could play in a Power 5 conference. She former Crown Point star had committed to IUPUI before flipping her choice to Butler late in the recruiting process. Carrothers proved she had what it takes to play in an elite conference in her freshman year. On Thursday Carrothers was named to the Big East All-Freshman team for her performance. She averaged 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season.
Valpo's schedule adjusted: With rain expected in Louisville, Ky. the Beacons' weekend schedule will be adjusted. The schedule now calls for five games to played from Saturday through Monday instead of the Friday through Sunday they were originally slated for.
PHOTOS: Andrean girls basketball plays Lapel in the Class 2A Logansport semistate
Andrean’s Liv Delevic (4) looks to the official as Lapel’s Kerith Renihan (0) and Lindsay Arcella (2) go for possession in the fourth quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School.
Andrean’s Lauren Colon (11) takes a shot against pressure from Lapel’s Laniah Wills (11) in the first quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School.
Andrean’s Lindsay Arcella (2) passes the ball off along the baseline against pressure from Lapel’s Deannaya Haseman (10) during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School.
Andrean’s Madison Walton (14) takes a shot under the basket against Lapel’s Laniah Wills (11) early in the first quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School Saturday.
Lapel’s Laniah Wills (11) and Jaylee Hubble (12) get the rebound against Andrean’s Emily Ziegelhofer (24) in the third quarter Saturday morning during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School.
Lapel’s Rosemary Likens (30) passes the ball against Andrean’s Liv Delevic (4) in the third quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals Saturday morning at Logansport High School. Delevic was called for her fourth foul on the play.
Andrean’s Liv Delevic (4) goes to the basket off a turnover to make it 38-31 Lapel in the fourth quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School.
Lapel’s Laniah Wills (11) and Andrean’s Madison Walton (14) take the opening tip Saturday morning during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School.
Andrean’s Victoria Allen (20) is surrounded by Lapel’s Kerith Renihan (0), Laniah Wills (11) and Jaylee Hubble (12) as she tries to get a shot off in the first quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School Saturday morning.
Andrean’s Lailoni Staten (22), Aubrey Grasha (33), Alesi Rodriquez (10) and Samantha White (23) cheer as the 59er’s cut the Lapel lead to seven in the fourth quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals Saturday morning at Logansport High School.
Andrean’s Victoria Allen (20) takes a three point shot with pressure from Kerith Renihan (0) early in the first quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School Saturday morning.
Andrean’s Lindsay Arcella (2) takes a three point shot against Lapel’s Kerith Renihan (0) in the first quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School Saturday morning.
Andrean’s Victoria Allen (20) pressures Lapel’s Madelyn Poynter (21) in the third quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School Saturday.
