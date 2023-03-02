Carrothers named All-Freshman: During Jessica Carothers' recruiting process, there were plenty of doubters as to whether she could play in a Power 5 conference. She former Crown Point star had committed to IUPUI before flipping her choice to Butler late in the recruiting process. Carrothers proved she had what it takes to play in an elite conference in her freshman year. On Thursday Carrothers was named to the Big East All-Freshman team for her performance. She averaged 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season.