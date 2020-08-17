SPORTS DIGEST: Chesterton cruises in opener

Boys soccer
Chesterton cruises in opener: Gage Torres had a hat trick Monday, leading Chesterton to a 13-0 win over Boone Grove in the season opener for both schools. Matt Lane, Zack Bowser, Nick Biel and Liam Grimes added two goals each.
Men's basketball
Reynolds added to PNW coaching staff: Nic Reynolds has been added to the Purdue Northwest staff. Reynolds will serve as an assistant coach and facilities and events coordinator.
Pro tennis
Wimbledon champ Halep out of US Open: Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the U.S. Open, saying Monday she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic. Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday. "After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the (at)usopen," Halep wrote on Twitter. "I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe." Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won't play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn. Other women who won't be playing include No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic. The U.S. Open is scheduled to start at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 31. Irina Khromacheva of Russia will replace Halep in the main draw, according to the USTA.
Pro hockey
Lightning put Blue Jackets on brink of elimination: Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series. Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist as the Lightning pushed the Blue Jackets to the verge of elimination after being swept by Columbus in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Game 5 is Wednesday. “Every game has been a battle, and I don’t expect any different going forward,” said Lightning center Blake Coleman, who assisted on Goodrow's score. “They’re not going to be a team that lays over for us. up 3-1 is great, but it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t take care of business.”
