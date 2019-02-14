Boys swimming
Chesterton rolls in prelims: Chesterton captured the top seed in 10 events during Thursday's prelims of the Chesterton Sectional.
Lucas Piunti (200-yard individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Ethan Wing (50 and 100 freestyle) have the top spot in two individual events.
Andrew Alders (200 free), Jordan Killosky (500 free) and Evan Didline (100 breaststroke) plus all three Trojans relays also captured top seeds.
Valparaiso's Sam Behrend has the top seed in the 100 butterfly.
Munster takes control at prelims: Host Munster has the top seed in eight events after Thursday's sectional prelims.
Holden Raffin (200 IM, 100 back) and Grant Afman (100 fly, 500 free) captured the top seeds in two individual events. Kyle Adams has the top spot in 100 breaststroke. Munster also has the top spot in all three relays.
Highland's Ethan Churilla has the top seed in the 50 and 100 free. Lake Central's Jack Tinsley has the top seed in the 200 free.
Prep wrestling
Local duo to be inducted into IHSWCA Hall of Fame: Andrew Howe (Hanover Central) and Jason Tsirtsis (Crown Point) will be inducted into the Indiana High School Wrestling Hall of Fame during the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches banquet on Sunday.
Tsirtis was a four-time state champion at Crown Point, winning crowns at 125, 130, 140 and 145 pounds. He finished his prep career at 176-2.
Howe was 192-1 with the Wildcats winning three state championships and finishing second in his other finals appearance.
Women's basketball
PNW falls to No. 11 Ashland: Bayley Goodman and Brittany Bernard each scored 15 points, but Purdue Northwest lost 82-49 to No. 11 Ashland.
Bernard also had six rebounds.
College hockey
PNW to start club hockey: Purdue Northwest will expand its club sport sponsorship with the addition of men’s club ice hockey starting in the fall.
The Pride will compete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association in the men’s D2 division.
PNW Hockey will be playing their home games at the Ice Kube Sports Complex, a 94,500 square foot facility featuring two ice rinks, locker rooms, skating pro shop and a 19,000 square foot trampoline park. The rink is one mile from the PNW Hammond Campus and located at 7527 Kennedy Avenue in Hammond, and next to Dowling Park, the outdoor home for PNW Athletics.
A head coach for the newly formed ice hockey team will be announced in the coming days.
Pro baseball
Xavier Cedeno agrees to $900,000, 1-year contract with Cubs: Left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno and the Cubs have agreed to a $900.000, one-year contract.
The deal is not guaranteed, meaning Cedeno could be released for termination pay before opening day.
The 32-year-old went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 48 appearances last season. He began the year with the White Sox and was traded to Milwaukee on Aug. 31.
Lefty batters hit .207 against Cedeno last year.
Cedeno made his major league debut in 2011 with Houston. He is 10-7 with a 3.69 ERA in 249 career games for the Astros, Washington, Tampa Bay, White Sox and Brewers.
Auto racing
Harvick, Logano win qualifying races for Daytona 500: Kevin Harvick wrecked in the first practice of the season at Daytona International Speedway.
He was collected the next day in a 16-car crash triggered by Jimmie Johnson in the first race of Speedweeks.
It took his third time out, in his new Ford Mustang, for Harvick to finally get it right.
Harvick went unchallenged to win the first of two Daytona 500 qualifying races — a victory Thursday night that earned him a spot in the second row for the start of "The Great American Race." Joey Logano won the second race.