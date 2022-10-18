 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Chesterton's Addy Joiner wins Player of the Week for Valparaiso

  • Updated
WOMEN'S SOCCER

Joiner named Player of the Week: Addy Joiner, a Chesterton graduate, already had one Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week award to her her name in 2022. On Tuesday, she added a second. The Valparaiso sophomore scored the game-winning goal in a win over Belmont on Thursday on a penalty kick and added a second goal on Sunday against Murray State. She leads the conference in scoring with six to her name. All six of Joiner's goals have come off the bench. She's also scored in each of the Beacons last three matches, the first to do so for the program since 2017.

PREP FOOTBALL

Region teams feature in rankings: After a few notable upsets to close out the regular season, there was plenty of movement in The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll that was released on Tuesday. Merrillville's loss to Chesterton saw it fall from the No. 1 spot to sixth Class 5A. Chesterton's win earned it eight votes in 5A. Valparaiso was the other Region team ranked in 5A at No. 9. Crown Point stayed at No. 6 in Class 6A after completing its undefeated regular season. Hanover Central's unbeaten regular season saw it finish fifth in Class 3A in the poll. Andrean's loss to Lowell saw it fall down to fifth in 2A. 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo picked to finish 10th: The Missouri Valley Conference released its preseason poll on Tuesday and Valparaiso didn't get much love, ranked 10th of 12 teams. The Beacons finished seventh in a 10-team MVC last season. Belmont was picked as the top team in the conference, receiving 32 of 48 first-place votes. Drake came in in second with six first-place votes. Murray state rounded out the top three, making two of the expected best trio newcomers to the Valley. 

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SSC ranks No. 1 in preseason poll: When the NJCAA released the preseason poll for Division II, it was South Suburban that found themselves perched atop at No. 1. The Bulldogs come into the season the defending national champions, returning four players from last years title-winning squad. South Suburban will face off against four other teams that appeared in the top 20 rankings on Tuesday. The Bulldogs open their season on Nov. 3 at Wilbur Wright.

