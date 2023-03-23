Pettit gets honor: Duneland School Corporation Superintendent Chip Pettit was named Administrator of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association for District 1 on Thursday. Pettit heads Chesterton schools, including Chesterton High School. "He brings a positive attitude as well as a strong athletic background to the position while dealing with students, teachers, coaches, school administrators and community members," the ICBA's press release said of Pettit. Pettit is a graduate of Crown Point and winner of the inaugural Mr. Baseball and 1992 Times Athlete of the Year. Pettit went on to play baseball at Valparaiso. He taught in Crown Point and Wheeler, serving as the program's first football coach at the latter. He later coached at Crown Point, guiding the Bulldogs to two undefeated regular seasons in 2005 and 2006. He was the Times Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2006. He took over as principal at Crown Point in 2012 and took over as Duneland School Corporation superintendent in 2019.