BOYS BASKETBALL

Sims named Player of the Week: Last season, Chesterton rode Times Player of the Year Travis Grayson to a state finals appearance. There were questions about whether the Trojans would be able to repeat that success with him gone. Justin Sims has stepped up, leading Chesterton to a 14-4 record and was rewarded with the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Player of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday. Sims tallied 24 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Michigan City and 29 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Warsaw.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barnes gets Player of the Week: Valparaiso captured its first sectional title since 2005 on Saturday. Freshman guard Lillian Barnes powered the Vikings' run, earning her IBCA Player of the Week for District 1. Barnes posted a 16-point, 10 rebound double-double to open the sectional against Crown Point. In the semifinal round, Barnes broke the 20-point threshold with a 21-point, 14 rebound double-double that included seven steals and six assists. In the final against Portage, Barnes tallied 24 points and 12 rebounds to help Valparaiso capture the crown.

PREP FOOTBALL

Gibson highlights All-Stars: The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced its Regional All Star teams on Tuesday. The Region 1 team is highlighted by JJ Johnson, Try Gibson, Brennan Balka. A look at the full team is available here.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo picked 10th: The Missouri Valley Conference released its preseason poll on Tuesday. Valparaiso was picked by league coaches to finish 10th in the 10-team league. The Beacons received 22 points in the poll, one point back of Murray State and three points back of UIC. The MVC also announced its preseason All-Conference team.