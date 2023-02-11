PRO BASKETBALL

Sky acquires Mabrey: The Chicago Sky acquired guard Marina Mabrey in a four-team trade with the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings, the team announced Saturday. The guard currently plays for Italian club Schio alongside newly signed Astou Ndour-Fall. With Schio, Mabrey’s currently averaging 18.9 points on 49.4% shooting from beyond the arc in 26.2 minutes. A Notre Dame alum, Mabrey was originally drafted by Los Angeles with the 19th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. She was then traded to Dallas prior to the 2020 season.

PRO GOLF

Scheffler holds lead: Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world. The second-ranked Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 in front of some 200,000 fans at TPC Scottsdale to get to 13 under, two strokes ahead of third-ranked Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor. Rahm also had a 68, holing a curling 40-footer for birdie on the stadium 16th for his third birdie in four holes. Taylor shot 67.

— Associated Press

PRO SKIING

Flury wins gold: Swiss skier Jasmine Flury, wearing bib No. 2 and unheralded at previous major events, was sitting in the leader's chair for the women's downhill at the world championships Saturday but “definitely not” expecting to win. Then she saw most of the later starters struggle on the softened snow early in their runs on the deteriorating course. Flury edged Austrian skier Nina Ortlieb by 0.04 seconds on a rough day for Sofia Goggia and most other pre-race favorites.

— Associated Press