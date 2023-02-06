PRO BASKETBALL

Sky adds contracts: The Chicago Sky has signed forward Robyn Parks and guard Feyonda Fitzgerald to training camp contracts, the team announced Sunday. Parks has played professionally overseas since going undrafted out of Virginia Commonwealth University in 2014. She currently plays with Italian club Magnolia La Molisana Campobasso. Fitzgerald was originally selected by Indiana in the second round of the 2017 WNBA Draft. She currently plays overseas with Antalya 07 in Turkey. Earlier this week, the Chicago Sky announced signings with Elizabeth Williams, Courtney Williams and Isabelle Harrison.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Houston tops Temple: Jarace Walker scored 23 points, Marcus Sasser had 13 and No. 3 Houston earned retribution against Temple with an 81-65 win on Sunday night. The Owls failed in their bid for a second upset after they toppled the Cougars from No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll with a 56-55 win last month in Houston. The Cougars (22-2, 10-1 American Athletic Conference) are now poised to regain the top spot in the AP poll after a dominant second half in Philly.

— Associated Press

BOBSLED

Friedrich wins another title: Francesco Friedrich drove to his fifth consecutive world four-man bobsled championship on Sunday, ending yet another dominant showing for Germany at the season’s biggest competition. Friedrich and his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller finished four runs over two days in 4 minutes, 19.61 seconds.That time was 0.69 seconds ahead of the drivers who shared second place. Brad Hall of Britain and Emils Cipulis of Latvia both got their sleds across the line in 4:20.30.

— Associated Press