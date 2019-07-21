AUTO RACING
Bell gets fifth NASCAR Xfinity win of 2019: Christopher Bell raced his way to a series-high fifth victory of the 2019 NASCAR Infinity season. Bell led 186 of the 200 laps and finished ahead of Cole Custer. Custer won last weekend at Kentucky Speedway for his fifth win of the season. Bell has 13 career series victories.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats take big loss against Chicago: The Gary SouthShore RailCats allowed a season-high 21 hits in a 16-6 loss Friday against the Chicago Dogs. John Price Jr. went 2-for-5, totaling three RBIs for the RailCats. Pitcher Frank Moscatiello took his first loss of the season, allowing nine hits and six runs in three innings. Keon Barnum went 4-for-6 for the Dogs and had seven RBIs. David Olmedo-Barrera, Edwin Arroyo and Trey Vavra tallied multiple RBIs for the Dogs' offense, and Tony Rosselli had one. Luke Westphal won his eight game of the season for Chicago.
PRO BOXING
Dadashev hospitalized after loss: Boxer Maxim Dadashev had surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain. He collapsed outside the ring after losing to Subriel Matias in their 140-pound match at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. The fight was stopped before the 12-round bell.
PRO GOLF
Jim Herman leads Barbasol: Jim Herman's two eagles in a 10-under 62 helped maintain a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship. He had six birdies to get to 24-under 192 at Keene Trace. Herman also made an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth.
Suwannapura, Clanton win LPGA Tour team event: Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton shot an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory on Saturday. They took a five-shot lead into the final round after shooting an alternate-shot 63 Friday in the LPGA Tour's first-year team event at Midland Country Club. Suwannapura and Canton finished at 27-under 253.
PRO TENNIS
Top-seeded Isner advances: American John Isner beat fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert, of France, Saturday to advance to the Hall of Fame Open final. Isner is set to face Alexander Bublik, of Kazakhstan, who reached his first career ATP final.